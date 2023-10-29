Matthew Perry’s haunting final Instagram post shared days before tragic death aged 54

The final post shared by Matthew Perry on Instagram before his death is believed to show him in the hot tub he reportedly died in.

Actor Matthew, 54, is said to have been found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (October 28).

According to reports, police were called to a report of a cardiac arrest at the sitcom star’s home in the US city’s suburbs. Additionally, it has been reported no drugs were found at the scene and there is no sign of foul play with regards to his death.

Matthew Perry in character as Chandler Bing in a scene from Friends (Credit: YouTube)

Matthew Perry RIP

Footage of Matthew‘s home shows a crime scene tent has been erected over a jacuzzi in the property’s back garden.

However, it is believed the site of Matthew’s shocking death was also where the last upload made to much-loved performer’s social account was taken.

A view of the home of Matthew Perry (Credit: YouTube)

Earlier this week, Matthew shared an image that appeared to show him relaxing in a hot tub.

Looking like he was wearing headphones while positioned in the corner of the outside hot tub, Matthew observed the scenery. The caption of the Chandler Bing actor’s post read: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Instagram fans react to death of Matthew Perry

Amid the ‘haunting’ post, followers expressed their devastation at Matthew’s loss – and gratitude for his work.

“Thanks for all those happy, lovely and beautiful moments you created for us. You’ll never be forgotten,” one commenter wrote on the post.

Another fan paraphrased how the titles of Friends episodes were styled as they paid tribute. They wrote: “The one where we woke up in the world without you.”

We all lost a Friend today.

Furthermore, someone else reflected sadly: “We all lost a Friend today.”

Read more: Friends star Matthew Perry dies aged 54 as cause of death ‘revealed’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.