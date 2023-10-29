The death of Friends star Matthew Perry at the age of just 54 has sent shockwaves through the showbiz world.

Tributes have poured in following the death of the actor, who played Chandler Bing in the much-loved TV show, after reports emerged late last night (October 28).

Police are said to be investigating his death, as reports about the cause also emerge.

Friends star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, it’s been reported (Credit: Splash News)

Matthew Perry cause of death ‘revealed’

The actor is said to have been found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

According to TMZ, Matthew is said to have died by an apparent drowning.

It’s said that the star played a two-hour game of pickleball, a racquet sport similar to tennis, on the morning of his death.

He returned home after the game, before sending his assistant out to run an errand.

When they returned, they are said to have found the much-loved actor unresponsive in the hot tub.

Police said they were initially called to the address for a cardiac arrest. It’s also been reported that no drugs were found on the scene.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/sAGMLmu5ki — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 29, 2023

Warner Bros statement

So far, there has been no official statement from Matthew’s family.

However, Warner Bros, the studio that made Friends, has spoken out following his death.

In a statement posted on Twitter alongside a photograph of the actor, Warner Bros said: “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Read more: Which member of the Friends cast has the highest net worth?

Pay your tributes to Matthew Perry on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.