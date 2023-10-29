Matthew Perry smiling
News

Friends star Matthew Perry dies aged 54 as cause of death ‘revealed’

Tragic news about the much-loved actor

By Nancy Brown

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry at the age of just 54 has sent shockwaves through the showbiz world.

Tributes have poured in following the death of the actor, who played Chandler Bing in the much-loved TV show, after reports emerged late last night (October 28).

Police are said to be investigating his death, as reports about the cause also emerge.

Matthew Perry smiling
Friends star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, it’s been reported (Credit: Splash News)

Matthew Perry cause of death ‘revealed’

The actor is said to have been found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

According to TMZ, Matthew is said to have died by an apparent drowning.

It’s said that the star played a two-hour game of pickleball, a racquet sport similar to tennis, on the morning of his death.

He returned home after the game, before sending his assistant out to run an errand.

When they returned, they are said to have found the much-loved actor unresponsive in the hot tub.

Police said they were initially called to the address for a cardiac arrest. It’s also been reported that no drugs were found on the scene.

Warner Bros statement

So far, there has been no official statement from Matthew’s family.

However, Warner Bros, the studio that made Friends, has spoken out following his death.

In a statement posted on Twitter alongside a photograph of the actor, Warner Bros said: “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Read more: Which member of the Friends cast has the highest net worth?

YouTube video player

Pay your tributes to Matthew Perry on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Nancy Brown
Associate Editor
Nancy started out at ED! as a freelance writer in early 2019, joining the team permanently as lifestyle editor just before the pandemic started. Since then, she’s gone from writing about the latest Cadbury and Baileys launches to interviewing celebrities after a promotion to features editor. Nancy is now associate editor and helping oversee the site's showbiz news, TV reaction stories and lusting over every outfit Holly Willoughby wears!

Related Topics

Deaths Friends Matthew Perry