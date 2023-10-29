‘Heartbroken’ Friends stars pay touching tribute to Matthew Perry following his death aged 54

Friends stars have paid touching tribute to Matthew Perry following his death aged 54, with one telling fans they were “blessed” by the time they spent working together.

Matthew, 54, was reportedly found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (October 28).

It is claimed police were called to a report of a cardiac arrest at Matthew’s suburban home. Furthermore, it is believed he died in his hot tub, which news footage indicates was located in the actor’s back garden.

Additionally, it has been reported no drugs were found at the scene and there is no sign of foul play with regards to his death.

Friends star Matthew Perry. known to millions across the world for playing Chandler Bing, has died aged 54 (Credit: YouTube)

Matthew Perry dies: Friends stars pays tribute

Matthew was one the six main cast members of 1990s television hit Friends, which ran for 10 years from 1994. He received a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for his role as Chandler Bing.

Actress Maggie Wheeler played Janice Hosenstein in the NBC sitcom. Janice was originally introduced as a love interest for Matthew’s character. But she continued to make appearances in the show long after her on-off relationship with Chandler ended.

Maggie Wheeler and Matthew Perry share a scene in Friends as Janice and Chandler (Credit: YouTube)

Remembered for her nasal New York accent and annoying laugh, the comic creation proved a constant annoyance to Chandler’s pals – and even Chandler himself. But the portrayal delighted viewers, even if Janice’s distinctive cackle wasn’t easy on the ears.

Taking to Instagram, Maggie – who became one of Friends’ most frequent guest stars over the years – shared a snap of hers and Chandler’s characters sharing a scene together as she fondly remembered the man behind the performance.

‘What a loss’

Maggie wrote in her post’s caption: “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry.

The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.

“The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaggieWheeler_official (@maggiewheeler_official)

Devastated fans recalled how much they enjoyed the acting pair’s scenes in the comments section of Maggie’s post.

“Jan and Chan forever,” wrote one follower.

“Bing-a-ling forever,” said someone else, making reference to a pet name Janice had for Matthew’s character.

“Night night Bing a ling,” added another.

Additionally, another fan tearfully paraphrased a lyric from the show’s opening theme as they remarked: “So no one told you life was gonna be this way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)

Further tributes

Other stars from Friends have also shared memories of Matthew.

Selma Blair played Wendy in a December 2002 episode. She captioned a pic of them together: “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Additionally, Morgan Fairchild, who performed as Chandler’s mother, tweeted: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry.”

So far, none of Matthew’s five main co-stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc – have commented on his death.

Read more: Matthew Perry’s haunting final Instagram post shared days before death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.