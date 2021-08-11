Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating rumours have hit headlines like it’s 1999 all over again.

Friends may have ended almost two decades ago but it remains one of the most popular shows on streaming platforms.

Rumours suggested the pair had grown close but a rep for David has said that there is “no truth” to the romance claims.

But who else has the pair dated in the past?

Here’s a look back at each of their respective relationship histories.

Ross and Rachel’s relationship took the world by storm (Credit: Netflix)

Who has Jennifer Aniston dated and is she single?

Tate Donovan (1995 – 1998)

Jennifer dated her Friends co-star Tate Donavan for almost three years and they even got engaged. Tate played Rachel’s love interest, Joshua, on the smash-hit sitcom.

However, sadly for the pair they only played on-screen lovers when they were actually breaking up in real life.

Jennifer Aniston dated her friends co-star for almost three years (Credit: Netflix)

Brad Pitt (1998 – 2005)

Brad and Jen arguably remain the most iconic celebrity couple to have ever existed.

They made their debut on the red carpet in 1999 and walked down the aisle just a year later.

They were the world’s golden couple for more than half a decade until Brad met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith.

Jennifer and Brad’s divorced in 2005.

Jennifer and Brad were one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vince Vaughn (2005-2006)

Jen and Vince met on the set of their hit movie The Break-Up.

Rumours swirled that the pair began dating on-set, however, they ended up going their separate ways shortly after.

Jen and Vince met on the set of The Break-Up (Credit: Amazon)

John Mayer (2008)

Jennifer and John met at an Oscars after party in 2008.

Things looked promising and the pair hit it off, but in the end, it was their age difference that became their downfall. Jen was 40 at the time.

John later told Playboy that he was too wrapped up in enjoying being in his 30s, saying: “In some ways, I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32.”

Justin Theroux (2011-2018)

Jen found love again with actor Justin Theroux in 2011. The pair hit it off and they ended up getting engaged after just 15 months together.

They eventually walked down the aisle in 2015, but three years later the couple called it quits.

They remain friends, however, with Justin saying recently: “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

Jennifer and Justin are still friends despite their divorce (Credit: Splashnews)

David Schwimmer relationship history

Natalie Imbruglia (1996-1997)

Natalie and David reportedly dated during the height of Friends’ popularity.

The Torn singer previously described their short-lived romance as a “happy relationship”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MsTinaBarrett (@misstinaannbarrett)

Tina Barrett (2004)

One of the more unlikely celebrity couples, S Club 7 star Tina Barrett reportedly dated David Schwimmer while the final season of Friends was airing.

The pair were photographed together enjoying a holiday in Spain, but things quickly fizzled out.

David and Zoe share a daughter together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zoë Buckman

David began dating English artist Zoe Buckman in 2007.

After three years together they tied the knot on June 4, 2010. They welcomed their daughter, Cleo, a year later in 2011.

However, the couple ended up separating six years later in 2017.

