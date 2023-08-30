First look at Alison Hammond’s Bake Off debut as new trailer drops ahead of series return

Bake Off fans can rejoice as the first teaser for the new season is here, and Alison Hammond looks right at home.

This Morning host and former Celebrity Bake Off contestant Alison replaces comedian Matt Lucas and will co-host with Noel Fielding.

The news came earlier this year with Channel 4 posting on social media and saying: “BAKING NEWS. We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO.”

Alison appeared on the celebrity version of the show (Credit: YouTube)

The first trailer

Channel 4 and Bake Off have just released the first trailer, and fans can get a taste of the Big Brother contestant in the kitchen.

The trailer sees the star rubbing shoulders with co-host Noel and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. The four seem best of friends as they all dine on a chocolate cake.

Not much is given away in the one-minute teaser. Viewers can however see Alison looking stunning in a red print dress with her wavy hair coming down to her shoulders as she smiles while eating cake.

Set to the soundtrack of Belinda Carlisle’s ‘Heaven Is a Place on Earth’ the trailer starts with an energetic batch of “Fielding’s Farm” eggs being released from a carton.

Alison looks ready to bake in the new trailer for the popular channel 4 show (Credit: YouTube)

Smiling and joking, the eggs make a dangerous journey to join other cake ingredients – who are all animated also. This includes smiling strawberries and chocolate.

It ends with the ingredient friends rejoicing as they are made into a chocolate cake. The shot then cuts to the team eating a chocolate cake.

Alison said on Instagram today: “@britishbakeoff is back with a new series and addition – Meeeeee !! I can not wait. Coming soon to @channel4 #GBBO.”

Alison joins the team

On the announcement of stepping into the role, the star shared a twinge of sadness as her late mother would not be able to see her in the role.

When Alison was announced, it divided viewers. Many expressing their joy and being unable to contain their excitement while others said it was a huge “mistake”.

Alison Hammond on Bake Off. The tent will never be the same again. #GBBO @AlisonHammond pic.twitter.com/34MaPfcwx6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 31, 2020

But following today’s trailer, fans can’t wait to see her in action! One said: “Omg I can’t wait for ALISON to join.”

Another wrote: “I’m so excited! I so love Allison! And alway loved Noel, Prue and Paul!”

A third added: “Excited to see what Alison brings to the show.”

Alison appeared on the 2020 version of Celebrity Bake Off. Although not the star baker of the series, she was a hit with fans and clearly the creative team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff)

She is no stranger to a kitchen, appearing on Bake Off and Celebrity Masterchef.

Stepping into the host role may end her stint on reality shows. She has appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip and Strictly Come Dancing.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in September.

