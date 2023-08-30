Alison Hammond reveals Eamonn Holmes’ heartwarming gesture at her mum’s ‘beautiful’ funeral

This Morning fave Alison Hammond has won the nation’s hearts and her co-stars, with the presenter sharing that a fellow celeb broadcaster, Eamonn Holmes, attended her mother’s funeral.

The This Morning host’s mother, Maria, died in January 2020 from liver and lung cancer, and according to Alison, was a big Eamonn fan.

Three years later, Alison has shared that GB News presenter Eamonn attended her mother’s funeral at her request, as she knew how much her mother loved him.

This Morning star Alison Hammond shares Eamonn story

Alison appears as a guest on Gyles Brandreth‘s new interview podcast, Rosebud, releasing on Friday (September 1) to tell the story.

She tells Gyles: “We gave her the most beautiful funeral. Even Eamonn Holmes came to that, actually.

“He did a speech, because my mum was obsessed with Eamonn Holmes, and I asked him if he’d come. He did a speech and came to the funeral, which was lovely.”

Tribute to her mother

Broadcaster Alison was incredibly close with her mother. Maria died on January 13, 2020, with the funeral held on February 13.

At the time, she shared the news with a heartfelt post. Alison said: “Today I dedicate Valentine’s Day to my beautiful, wonderful Mother Maria, who passed away from liver and lung cancer.

“Yesterday my family and I celebrated her amazing life and laid her to rest in a beautiful ceremony she would have been proud of.”

Alison tragically lost both of her parents quickly. Her father, who lived in Jamaica, died three months after her mother.

On her mother’s birthday this year, the star posted a photo paying tribute to her late mother with the caption: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Mum. Wish I could hold you again.”

The Rosebud podcast

The Rosebud podcast also features interviews with Miriam Margolyes, Judi Dench, Richard Dawkins, Ken Bruce, and AJ Odudu.

It is launching on September 1, St Giles’s Day. The broadcaster will ask his guests to share their first memories and experiences while discussing their careers.

Gyles is known for his eccentric jumper collection. So listeners are in for a treat if his questions are as jazzy as his outfits.

