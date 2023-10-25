Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal why Escape to the Chateau really ended as they break silence on ‘bullying’ claims

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have revealed the real reason behind Escape to the Chateau’s shock ending amid claims of “bullying”.

The couple, who got married in 2015 and share two children called Arthur and Dorothy, shot to fame on the Channel 4 show. The series followed Dick and Angel buying and renovating the 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France.

However, in May it was revealed that Channel 4 had cut ties with the wife and husband. The broadcaster said this was “following a review” after bullying accusations came to light. And now the couple have broken their silence on the matter while revealing why Escape to the Chateau really ended.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge on Lorraine

On Wednesday (October 25) Dick and Angel appeared on ITV’s Lorraine. Christine Lampard, who was filling in for Lorraine Kelly, referenced the scandal.

She asked the pair how they felt about the end of their series, as well as its surrounding “headlines”. Angel then explained: “You know the saying ‘Never complain and never explain’, I think that was just the best way.

“None of it made sense because we had made that family decision a long time ago that it was the right time for Escape to come to its natural end.”

Real reason behind Escape To The Chateau ending

Dick was adamant that it was their decision to leave Escape To The Chateau. Apparently it was decided almost two years ago.

He said: “As a family, we made a decision that last year was going to be the finale. We told everyone two years ago, so this, it wasn’t news for us.” Attempting to not address the bullying claims, he added: “We made the decision just not to get involved in any of the conversations.”

Dick and Angel controversy

In May, shortly after Channel 4 announced it was cutting ties with Dick and Angel, the latter was reportedly recorded launching a foul-mouthed attack at a Channel 4 producer. In the clip, obtained by Deadline, Angel allegedly called one member of the film crew a “[bleep] up little [bleep]”.

Dick and Angel soon hit back at claims about their behaviour towards producers though. In a statement on their Instagram, the couple said: “We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.”

