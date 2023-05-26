Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel break silence on show’s ‘axing’ amid claims she ‘swore at producer’

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have broken silence on the ‘axing’ of their show. It comes amid reports she ‘screamed’ at producers in an expletive-ridden rant.

The 45-year-old shot to fame on the Channel 4 show alongside hubby Dick. However, last week bosses announced that they have cut ties with the wife and husband following an investigation into their alleged behaviour.

The pair are rumoured to have clashed with the long-running show’s producers. And now, Angel has reportedly been caught launching a foul-mouth attack at a Channel 4 producer in a leaked audio clip.

Escape to the Chateau: Angel ‘in foul-mouthed rant at producer’

In the audio, obtained by Deadline, Angel allegedly calls one member of the film crew a “[bleep] up little [bleep]”. The clip is believed to have been recorded during one of the first four seasons of their hit Channel 4 show.

During the recording, she can reportedly be heard questioning producers about a delay to the schedule. She then allegedly accused one of the crew members of posting Instagram snaps of a man who had a likeness to her husband, Dick.

What else did Angel reportedly say?

“Who is that inspired by when you’re [bleep] working at the chateau? Just tell me that and then you can [bleep] leave and this is me [bleep] angry because I think you’re a [bleep] up little [bleep],” she fumed.

Elsewhere in the audio clip, Angel allegedly noted that Dick spoke to people like “[bleep],”. To which an unnamed producer reportedly replied: “And I don’t like that either.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson told Entertainment Daily: “Channel 4 is taking an active role in challenging unacceptable behaviour in our industry. Following a review of our processes in 2021 we have made it easier to raise complaints both formally and informally. We require all our production partners to follow our Supplier Code of Conduct. And when concerns are raised with us, they will be taken seriously. And action will happen to ensure they are investigated and addressed appropriately. There is always more to do and alongside our suppliers, we are committed to building safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”

Entertainment Daily! has also reached out to Angel's representatives for comment.

Dick and Angel spoke out today (Credit: ITV)

What have Dick and Angel Strawbridge said?

Taking to Instagram this week (May 26), Dick and Angel said: “Thank you for inviting us into your living rooms. You have watched our children grow up and shared our adventures. It was a Strawbridge family decision early last year to conclude Escape to the Chateau, but we have loved every moment and, despite the many challenges, we refused to give up on our dream, and in doing so have filled the chateau with love and laughter, and, most importantly, have created the most wonderful home for our family.

“We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

“We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

“The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

