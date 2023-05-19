Dick and Angel Strawbridge break silence amid Escape to the Chateau ‘bullying’ storm

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, stars of Escape to the Chateau, have finally broken their silence amid a “bullying” storm.

Channel 4 cut ties with the couple recently amid reports of clashes with the producers.

Dick and Angel have broken their silence (Credit: Channel 4)

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel break their silence

Since rumours of a clash with Channel 4, Dick and Angel have remained silent. However, Dick finally broke his silence yesterday (Thursday, May 18). The star took to his Instagram to share a snap of him beaming while in the kichen. He could be seen clutching a copy of his son’s cookbook in the Instagram story.

Meanwhile, on their chateau’s official Instagram page, they uploaded a video of their children stood outside in the grounds of the chateau.

“Last weekend we went for a Spring walk around the grounds…it’s nature at its best, and there was something for everyone to be excited about! Simple and beautiful,” they captioned the video. They then provided their fans with a discount code to be used in their online shop.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have apparently been branded “spiky and volatile” (Credit: ITV)

Channel 4 cut ties with Dick and Angel Strawbridge

Escape to the Chateau concluded at the end of last year after seven years on our screens. Channel 4 has apparently shut down any possibility of working with the couple following reports of a clash with producers.

The announcement has sparked rumours of a feud with the couple, with a source allegedly telling the MailOnline they were “a nightmare to work with”.

On Wednesday (May 17) Channel 4 confirmed they would no longer be working with Dick and Angel Strawbridge.

The couple became well-known as stars on Escape to the Chateau, which documented the renovation of their 19th century Château de la Motte-Husson in the Loire region of France. The engineer and designer couple appeared on nine seasons of the show from 2016 to 2022.

However Channel 4 reportedly recently launched an independent inquiry into the couple.

Following the inquiry, Channel 4 released the following statement yesterday: “Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”

They did not expand upon the decision, however a source has now allegedly shed some light on the matter.

‘A nightmare to work with’

“Dick and Angel come across on screen as the most gorgeous and lovely couple, literally like butter wouldn’t melt, but they’re not like that off screen,” a source apparently told the Mail.

Dick and Angel transformed their Chateau over seven years (Credit: Channel 4)

They continued: “They’re just spiky and volatile people – and as you can imagine, that’s a nightmare to work with.”

They’re just spiky and volatile people

The source reportedly went on to discuss rumours of a feud with the show’s previous producers Spark Media Partners. The former production company apparently also cut ties with the couple after four series as a result of their behaviour.

The source claimed: “After the first fallout, Dick and Angel had significant leverage with Channel 4, so they were able to replace them, it was less-woke times then. But because we now live in much more woke times, Channel 4 can’t be seen to be connected to that type of behaviour, it just doesn’t wash now.”

ED! has contacted reps for Dick and Angel for comment.

