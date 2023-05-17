Channel 4 cuts ties with Escape to the Chateau stars amid ‘investigation’

Channel 4 has reportedly confirmed that it has cut all ties with its Escape to the Chateau stars following an impending investigation.

Deadline has reported that there is an ongoing independent look into Dick and Angel Strawbridge. Although right now, it is not known why the quirky Escape to the Chateau regulars have been axed.

However, a trio of sources apparently close to the show has said there has been a “deteriorating relationship” between production company Two Rivers and the Strawbridges.

Channel 4 has axed Escape to the Chateau stars (Credit: ITV)

Escape to the Chateau on Channel 4

The source claimed: “There has been a deteriorating relationship between Two Rivers and Dick and Angel’s Chateau TV for various reasons and it all came to a head.

“Producers turn them into this perfect, brilliant, funny couple. They’re that on camera, but that’s about it.”

Despite these claims, the aforementioned publication also reports that another source – who allegedly happens to be a former colleague – has said that the pair are ‘warm and welcoming’. The Strawbridges are best known for renovating their 19th-century Chateau de la Motte-Husson in the Martigne-sur-Mayenne region of France.

As per Metro, Channel 4 representatives have stated: “Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”

Two Rivers told Deadline: “We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment.” Angel, 44 and Dick, 63 have apparently had previous disputes with media personnel in the past.

Sources close to the stars said they were ‘brilliant and funny’ on camera (Credit: ITV)

In 2016, the married couple parted ways with Spark Media Partners — the company behind the favoured franchise. Despite parting ways with the original show creators, the couple has spent seven years at the helm of the lifestyle show.

The future series of Escape to the Chateau could be in danger

The duo starred in nine series of Escape to the Chateau, as well as appearing in a smattering of spin-offs. The Strawbridges were due to star in the forthcoming Channel 4 series, Escape To The Chateau: Secret France.

ED! has contacted reps for Dick and Angel for comment.

