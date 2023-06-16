Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel admit it’s been ‘humbling couple of days’ after shocking sweary rant leaked

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel have admitted it’s been a “humbling couple of days” for them.

Their confession comes after their shocking, sweary rant at Channel 4 producers was leaked.

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have admitted that the last couple of days have been “humbling” for them.

The pair enjoyed their postponed meet and greet from last year’s theatre tour recently. They took to Instagram to discuss it.

In a post for their 804k followers to see, Dick and Angel uploaded a snap from the meet and greet.

“It’s been a humbling couple of days here for us and our team. 1,000 Chateau hugs…1,000 cakes, lots of bubbly in tea cups, plenty of smiles, and two wedding proposals took place at our biggest event ever,” they captioned the post.

Channel 4 has cut ties with the couple (Credit: ITV)

Dick and Angel issue update

The caption then continued. “From invite to execution it took 15 months, but our postponed Meet & Greet from last year’s theatre tour finally took place,” the post read.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for coming all the way to see us, it was incredible and will be talked about for many years to come!” they then added.

The meet and greet comes not long after Angel’s reported sweary rant was leaked. At one point in the clip, Angel can be heard saying that she and Dick spoke to producers “like [bleep]”. Channel 4 have since cut ties with the couple and axed their show.

Dick and Angel had some big news to share (Credit: ITV)

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel set to go on tour!

Dick and Angel’s Instagram post comes not long after they announced some big news – they’re going on a tour of the UK!

Taking to Instagram, the couple revealed that they’ll be embarking on a UK theatre tour in 2024.

“It’s been nearly a year in the planning and we simply could not wait to tell you that we are hitting the road for our biggest ever theatre tour!” they announced.

“Taking our family on the road has been an honour and a complete pleasure. Our first theatre tour in 2020; Dare To Do It, was a complete unknown. It was humbling, not only for the number of you that came to see us but for the stories you told us when we had a chance to have a hug afterwards!”

