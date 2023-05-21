Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel ‘pause’ business services amid fallout

Dick and Angel Strawbridge seem to have paused their business services amid their reported fallout with Channel 4.

Channel 4 announced that they have cut ties with the Escape to the Chateau stars last week following an investigation into their behaviour. The pair are rumoured to have clashed with the long-running show’s producers.

A statement from a Channel 4 spokesperson read: “Following a review we have taken the decision to not work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”

The Strawbridges made their names on the popular Channel 4 show Escape to the Chateau (Credit: ITV)

The couple have not yet responded to reports. Last week it seemed to be business as usual, with the couple posting a video from their gorgeous home to their Instagram and even providing fans with a discount code for their online shop.

Dick and Angel ‘pause’ business services

However, in the latest installment of the drama, Dick and Angel now appear to have paused the services they offer at their titular Chateau.

The Strawbridge’s 19th century Château de la Motte-Husson is located in the Loire region of France. The couple live there with their two young children Arthur and Dorothy.

Dick and Angel previously hired out their Chateau for weddings and other events (Credit: YouTube)

Engineer Dick and designer Angel previously hired out their extravagent home for weddings and other occasions, alongside running an online shop. It was thought that they would continue to do so after Escape to the Chateau leaves our screens.

Unfortunately our events at The Chateau are currently unavailable

Yet the “events” section of their website now contains the message: “Unfortunately our events at The Chateau are currently unavailable whilst we play catch-up! Keep checking back for more details.”

It is unknown whether this is related to the recent rumours.

Following Escape to the Chateau’s axing there have been claims that Dick and Angel had been “a nightmare to work with”.

