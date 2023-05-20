New Anne Frank drama A Small Light has 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and is a must-see

If you’re looking for a good historical drama to sink your teeth into, look no further than A Small Light.

The eight part mini-series follows the real-life story of Miep Gies. For those not in the know, she was the brave Dutch woman who hid Anne Frank, her family and other Dutch Jews from the Nazis during World War Two.

It’s an unflinching and raw retelling of one of humanity’s darkest moments, while also highlighting the bravery and selflessness of others.

A Small Light: Plot explained

Bel Powley stars as Miep, and has been widely praised for her electrifying performance.

Bel Powley stars as the lead in this moving drama (Credit: Splash News)

The series, available on Disney Plus, has received critical acclaim.

Powley is terrific, her wide eyes and demonstrative features supercharging the whole thing.

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has given A Small Light a rare 100% rating.

Critics are all in agreement that it’s well worth a binge.

The Financial Times said: “The series is careful to emphasise the revealing or intimate moments between the terror, bravery and brutality.”

The story observes how brave Dutch residents hid Jewish families (Credit: YouTube/National Geographic)

“Powley is terrific, her wide eyes and demonstrative features supercharging the whole thing,” agreed the Times.

“A Small Light finds a fresh way in to this tale of courage, resilience and tragedy and, in doing so, may well pass the story on to yet another generation,” wrote The Guardian.

What do audiences make of the show?

Audience have also trilled A Small Light with praise.

“This is the best Disney Plus show, period,” gushed one viewer. “It is so gripping, showing the story of Anne Frank from a different perspective than what we have come to know. The acting, and cinematography are top notch.

“The writing manages to always have a gut punch in the last 10 minutes of the episode, sometimes being sweet, other times horrifying. It is definitely worth the watch, and needs more people talking about it.”

The show reveals how Anne Frank went into hiding (Credit: YouTube/National Georgraphic)

“This show has you laughing and crying with the characters,” agreed a second. “It’s like they’ve sucked you into the story with them. Absolutely amazing show. Definitely a must watch!”

A third added: “Incredible television and a message that is vitally important in our time.”

That’s our Saturday night binge-watch sorted…

A Little Light is available to watch on Disney+.

Read more: The 10 Disney films that MUST be watched at Christmas

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you make of this story.