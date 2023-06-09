Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel make huge announcement after shock C4 ‘axe’ amid ‘bullying’ accusations

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel have made a big career announcement following accusations of ‘bullying’.

Last month, Channel 4 announced that it wouldn’t be working with the pair in the future after reports that they clashed with producers. A channel 4 spokesperson said at the time: “Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”

Escape to the Chateau followed Dick and Angel buying and renovating the 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France. The couple, who got married in 2015, share two children called Arthur and Dorothy.

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel announcement

Dick and Angel were let go by Channel 4 after reports of them clashing with producers (Credit: Channel 4)

Taking to Instagram, Dick and Angel revealed that they will be embarking on a UK theatre tour in 2024.

They wrote: “It’s been nearly a year in the planning and we simply could not wait to tell you that we are hitting the road for our biggest ever theatre tour!

“Taking our family on the road has been an honour and a complete pleasure. Our first theatre tour in 2020; Dare To Do It, was a complete unknown. It was humbling, not only for the number of you that came to see us, but for the stories you told us when we had a chance to have a hug afterwards!”

They added: “In the new Tour, we explore why & how we dared to do it, delve deep into our classic myth-busting and click-bait segment (always a favourite of ours, as we get to set the record straight!). It will be an interactive evening of fun and games, especially now we can have you back on stage!”

The pair also expressed how they look forward to hugging members of the audience during the ‘meet and greet’ after shows.

Dick and Angel will be embarking on a UK tour (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

Many of Dick and Angel’s followers took to the comment section to express their excitement.

One person said: “I just love you guys!! I’ve watched all the shows and now going back and rewatching just to pick on things I missed. My four year daughter even loves watching the show. She says mom let’s watch Castle together!”

A second wrote: “Miss seeing you on HGTV in the USA!” And a third commented: “Front row in Ipswich!”

It comes after Dick and Angel hit back at claims about their behaviour towards producers. In a leaked audio, obtained by Deadline, Angel allegedly called one member of the film crew a “[bleep] up little [bleep]”.

In a statement on their Instagram, the couple said: “We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.”

