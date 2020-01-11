The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 12th January 2020
Entertainment

Viewers think The Masked Singer is tricking them over Unicorn's identity

Do they want us all to believe it's John Barrowman when it's someone else entirely?

By Karen Hyland

Unicorn took to the stage for the second week of The Masked Singer and fans of the show are more confused than last week about his identity now.

After his debut last Saturday, many viewers and the panel alike were pretty convinced that it's John Barrowman.

During Sunday night's Dancing On Ice, he teased Holly over whether he was the disguised performer.

And tonight, he dropped John's famous catchphrase 'Fabulous!'

But some viewers are now thinking that is a red herring and he wouldn't give himself away so easily, after the clues were so tough last weekend...

Read more: Viewers brand Ken Jeong annoying

Others are still convinced it's him...

Someone thought he just wan't good enough to be triple threat John...

Read more: Viewers' theory on the Chameleon is VERY intriguing

So if it's NOT John, who is it?

The names Kevin McHale, from Glee, and Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters keep getting dropped on Twitter!

Who do YOU think it is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Justin Hawkins from The Darkness unveiled as Chameleon
The One Show's Matt Baker opens up on tragic family loss
Louise Redknapp reveals teenage sons beg her to cover up
Meghan 'signs deal with Disney in hint at future career'
Prince Charles 'worried that Prince Harry is at tipping point and vows to help he and Meghan'
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby step in to calm Meghan debate on This Morning