The Masked Singer: Viewers have a theory that the Chameleon could be Dec Donnelly

Saturday night's first episode of new ITV series The Masked Singer saw former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer revealed as the Butterfly.

But a bunch of inquisitive viewers reckon they've already cracked who is playing the Chameleon, too - and he's certainly an ITV fave.

The Chameleon put in a performance of Creep by Radiohead as his first effort on the international telly hit format, new to the UK.

And some observers believe they could hear a bit of a Geordie accent to the sing-song. Could the man under mask really be Dec Donnelly, as theorised by fans on social media?

Patsy is out (Credit: The Masked Singer YouTube)

Among the clues given about the singer's identity is a suggested background as "a dazzling urban act" which seems an unlikely - if not entirely inaccurate - description of his days in PJ & Duncan with Ant McPartlin.

One Twitter user insisted: "Okay, some of the words the Chameleon sang sounded like it was Dec from Ant and Dec."

#MaskedSinger was nuts.

"It's official- my bet is the #Chameleon is Dec! It just has to be #TheMaskedSingerUK," asserted another convinced onlooker.

Yet another person wasn't completely sure, but tweeted: "Me and my sister are watching masked singer and the Chameleon said something and I went omg, that sounds like Dec and she went, 'Yeah but Dec's not that thicc'."

Dec is used to wrecking the mic, psyche (Credit: Phoenix Music International Ltd YouTube)

A well-timed tweet from the I'm A Celebrity host himself seemed to throw some people.

Making it clear he was watching, he told his Twitter account's 6.8million followers: "Well #MaskedSinger was [bleep] nuts but I have to say, I really enjoyed it! Like nothing else on telly."

He added, congratulating the show's judges: "Great job @joeldommett, @ThisisDavina, @RitaOra, @wossy and @kenjeong. D."

Among the many replies, one respondent seemed swayed, saying: "Genuinely thought you were the Chameleon Dec."

But was his post just a red herring meant to divert viewers?

Another celebrity name coming up on social media as one of the potential mystery crooners is Charlotte Church, with some fans thinking she could be wearing the Queen Bee costume.

Will these guesses be proven right?

- The Masked Singer continues on ITV tonight at 8pm

