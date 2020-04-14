EastEnders actress Jasmyn Banks appears in Quiz

Quiz premiered on ITV last night and viewers were stunned to spot a familiar face from EastEnders among the cast.

Jasmyn Banks, who played Alice Branning in the BBC soap for a year from 2012, popped up in the early scenes.

And she hasn't changed a bit!

Alice Branning from EastEnders appeared in Quiz (Credit: ITV)

Who does former EastEnders actress Jasmyn Banks play in Quiz

In Quiz, Jasmyn plays Nicola Howson, a member of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? production team.

But soap fans recognised her from her stint in EastEnders and were therefore excited to see her.

#Quiz was amazing. Not enjoyed television like that for a long, long time. Nice to see ex-EastEnders actress Jasmyn Banks, who played Alice Branning, too. Can’t wait for tonight’s episode. — Daniel (@daykind19) April 14, 2020

#Quiz Couldn’t place the PR agent - thanks to @matth_campbell its Alice Branning from EastEnders (currently in jail somewhere maybe?) — Rory John Nugent (@TheRoryJohn) April 13, 2020

Remembering the time we met Alice Branning at Mighty Hoopla. #Quiz — Laurie (@haurielooper) April 13, 2020

Who did Jasmyn play in EastEnders?

Jasmyn's character was written out of EastEnders when she was framed for the murder of Michael Moon.

She first arrived in Walford looking for her dad, Derek Branning. But when he died of a heart attack, Alice was left at a loss.

Alice became a nanny for Michael Moon and Janine Butcher's little girl, but ended up in what she thought was a relationship with much-older Michael.

However, he was actually using her so he could get custody of his daughter.

Alice Branning was in EastEnders for a year (Credit: BBC)

Michael was murdered after he tried to kill his estranged wife, Janine Butcher.

Although Janine actually dealt the fatal blow that killed Michael, she let Alice take the blame because Alice had initially stabbed him in self-defence.

Alice was convicted and sent down, but when Janine was caught out, Alice was eventually released from prison. As a result of the trauma she suffered, Alice never returned to Walford again.

Since leaving EastEnders, Jasmyn has had roles in Doctors, Call The Midwife, Citizen Khan, and A Very English Scandal.

What is Quiz about?

Quiz won rave reviews when it aired its first episode on Monday night (April 13).

The drama tells the story of Charles and Diana Ingram, who were accused of cheating to win £1million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Michael Sheen has won rave reviews for his Chris Tarrant performance (Credit: ITV)

It was alleged that Charles only got the answers correct because a member of the audience was coughing to help him.

Major Charles Ingram was later convicted in court.

Michael Sheen has taken on the role of Chris Tarrant in the drama and viewers have praised him for his uncanny performance.

Meanwhile, Matthew MacFadyen and Sian Clifford play the Ingrams.

Did they cheat? (Credit: ITV)

Quiz was aired at the same time as the finale of The Nest on BBC One, but the former won the ratings battle.

However, Coronation Street's 7.30pm screening outperformed both of the dramas.

Quiz is being stripped across three consecutive nights on ITV and so will return tonight (Tuesday, April 14)

