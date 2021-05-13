Eamonn Holmes has fired back after being labelled “uncomfortable” and “boring” on This Morning.

The 61-year-old star previously hosted the ITV programme with his wife Ruth Langsford every Friday.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (May 12), Eamonn addressed a user who disapproved of the pair returning for good.

Eamonn Holmes hit back at a Twitter user (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

The exchange began soon after a follower called for the pair to return.

Alongside a shot of Eamonn and Ruth, 61, they penned: “Petition to Get Eamonn & Ruth back in that studio #ThisMorning.”

While the post received 110 likes, one replied: “God no.”

I am uncomfortable with their bickering and he always looks so bored

Furthermore, the user added: “I am uncomfortable with their bickering. He always looks so bored during fashion and other ‘lighter’ segments.”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Eamonn, who was quick to fire back at the author.

The presenter remarked: “Uncomfortable and boring… you sure that wasn’t one of your book reviews? We might have a lot in common.”

Uncomfortable and boring …. u sure that wasn't one of your book reviews ? We might have a lot in common. 😁 — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) May 12, 2021

Read more: Piers Morgan news: Celebrity Juice sketch sees Eamonn Holmes ‘replace’ ex-GMB star

Eamonn and Ruth still continue to host the show during the school holidays.

This Morning viewers last saw the couple in April, as they stepped in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

However, their final show was cut short following the sudden news of Prince Philip’s death.

What else has Eamonn been up to?

Meanwhile, last week, Eamonn opened up on becoming a grandfather for the first time.

It followed on from the news Eamonn’s eldest son Declan is set to welcome a baby with his wife.

He previously announced: “We’re all going to be grandparents!”

Eamonn and Ruth hosted This Morning every Friday (Credit: ITV)

However, the star recently admitted he didn’t have much thought over becoming a grandfather.

Appearing on Nolan Live, Eamonn shared: “I never really thought I was ready for it but when it came along, because it was so important to Declan and Jenny.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ marriage advice to Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

In addition, he said: “It really made me quite emotional and I was very ready to be grandpapa.”

As well as Declan, the presenter is also a doting dad to children Rebecca, Niall and Jack.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.