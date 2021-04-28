Ruth Langsford will be joined on Loose Women by husband Eamonn Holmes and Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash today (April 28).

Ahead of the Loose Loved Ones show, and as Stacey and Joe prepare to wed, Ruth has offered the couple marriage guidance.

She shared her words of wisdom on Instagram earlier today.

Ruth and Eamonn celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary this June (Credit: Splash News)

How long have Ruth and Eamonn been married?

Ruth and Eamonn married in June 2010, so if ever there was a couple to go to for advice, it’s surely them!

Stacey and Joe are due to tie the knot at their new home, Pickle Cottage, this summer.

So what advice does Ruth have for her Loose Women co-star?

Laugh – or “you’ll go mad”!

Ruth and Eamonn are reunited on screen today (Credit: Splash News)

What did Ruth post to Instagram?

Ruth posted a gorgeous picture of herself lying on husband Eamonn’s lap.

Loose Women anchor Ruth revealed that she’d be “bringing this one to work with me today” before dishing out her advice.

Ruth said: “Bringing this one @eamonnholmes to work with me today!

“Another edition of Loose Loved Ones on @loosewomen with @staceysolomon & @realjoeswashy.

“Apparently we’re going to be giving them marriage advice!!!” she said, teasing what’s to come on the show.

So what is the secret to a long and happy marriage?

Ruth continued: “Mine would be keep laughing together – or you’ll go mad!”

Many of Ruth’s followers agreed with her advice.

One said: “The same – keep laughing and be yourself.”

Mine would be keep laughing together – or you’ll go mad!

Another follower agreed: “Keep the fun, laughter and hugs would be my advice.”

A third added: “Keep talking and laughing together.”

What did Ruth and Eamonn fans say about their TV return?

Others said they couldn’t wait to watch what promises to be a “wonderful” episode of Loose Women.

“These are wonderful episodes ….. Will look forward to watching,” said one.

Another added: “Can’t wait love you together, miss you on This Morning my favourite couple, so can’t wait for today.”

You can catch Ruth, Eamonn, Stacey and Joe on Loose Women today (April 28) on ITV at 12.30pm.

