Stacey Solomon left her Loose Women co-panelists in hysterics with a very cheeky remark indeed.

The ITV panel were discussing racy lingerie.

But Stacey, 31, said she isn’t that into sexy underwear at all.

In fact, when Kaye Adams, 58, held up a red thong, Stacey turned it down.

“Any takers?” Kaye asked. However, Stacey replied: “No! That would actually get lost in my vagina!”

While in fits of giggles, her co-stars couldn’t quite believe her rude admission.

Stacey was unimpressed with the red thong (Credit: ITV)

What did Stacey Solomon say about her underwear?

The former X Factor star went on to explain that she prefers large comfy pants to skimpy pieces.

She detailed: “I don’t really like sexy underwear, I wouldn’t ever wear underwear to be sexy.

“But if I was, even in the supermarket, sometimes they have nice little sets… like bright pink and I do like a high waisted granny knicker or a full brief, but I would choose a bright colour or something a bit exciting.”

However, Stacey didn’t stop there – she went on to say that sometimes she struggles not to smell as unfortunately her hormones can cause unwanted body odour.

Kéllé Bryan couldn’t believe Stacey’s admission (Credit: ITV)

What did Stacey say about her BO?

She said she can repeatedly shower throughout the day and still suffer from the dreaded BO.

Stacey lamented: “Some days, my hormones are just all over the place and it really is an actual hormonal thing.

“I could have 10 showers, put deodorant on and Linda [Robson] will go, ‘Stace, you need some more deodorant’.”

Linda, 63, said she hoped she didn’t offend Stacey with her honesty.

But Stacey reassured her with: “No, I’d rather you tell me. I know half the time anyway, and I find it embarrassing as it is.

Linda says she doesn’t smell (Credit: ITV)

“So I’ll sort of walk around (with my arms pressed against my body). I walk around like that a lot of time if I can smell myself.

“But if I can’t smell myself, if like I’ve gone nose blind, like where I’ve got used to it, I would much rather someone say it to me. Because otherwise everyone’s thinking it and talking behind your back and you just don’t know, and I think that’s so mean.”

However, Linda went on to make a bit of a dig at Andrea McLean.

She claimed: “But I’ve never had a problem sweating, or anything. I never get those patches under your arms, or anything.

“Our lovely Andrea [McLean], she used to get them all the time, didn’t she?

“She had to wear ladies’ pads under her arms to keep her from chucking up.”

