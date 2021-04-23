Alison Hammond shared a touching memory of her Strictly pal Caroline Flack with viewers of This Morning.

The bubbly host competed on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Caroline, who went on to win the series in 2014.

In a segment on ITV’s This Morning, Alison was joined by Strictly professionals Aljaž Skorjanec and Pasha Kovalev before opening up about the heartwarming memory.

Alison Hammond revealed a touching memory of the late Caroline Flack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Alison Hammond say about Strictly champ Caroline?

Alison revealed: “I’ll never forget when me and Aljaž went up against you and Caroline, and Caroline was like: ‘I want you to get through Alison! I want you to get through.’

“I’ll never forget it…,” she mused.

Joining in, Caroline’s dance partner Pasha also spoke fondly as he said: “Obviously you just remember the best things. She was absolutely bubbly, absolutely fantastic to be around.”

What did viewers say about the memories?

ITV viewers were pleased to see the stars talk about Caroline.

One said: “I like the fact they mentioned Caroline Flack. If only for a brief moment.”

Caroline took her own life on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40, with her death being ruled as suicide by a coroner at an inquest.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond opened up about Caroline Flack (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on This Morning with Alison today?

Elsewhere on the show, Alison teased guest Aljaž that he has been ignoring her texts since they were paired on Strictly back in 2014.

The cheeky Brummie quipped: “I do actually text him all the time, but he just ignores me.

“He literally just ignores me so I have to text his wife and say: ‘Janette, Aljaž hasn’t texted me back.’

“Then he’ll text me back but I don’t want his second-hand texts!”

However, Aljaž was ready to match Alison’s cheeky jibes.

He revealed he’d been waiting to see her for a BIG reveal.

Unzipping his jacket on camera, he said: “I’ve been doing one thing in lockdown…

“If you can see I’m starting to sweat it’s because I’ve been wearing this T-shirt throughout the whole of lockdown.

“Today is the time when I can finally reveal it. It’s been a year, Alison.”

The dancer then showed off his T-shirt with a large picture of Alison’s face – touché Aljaž!

