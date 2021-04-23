Alison Hammond revealed on This Morning that her former Strictly dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec “ignores her texts”.

The Brummie presenter, 46, revealed the snub on today’s episode (Friday April 23) when Aljaž guested on the show.

Alison Dropped Aljaz in it (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say on This Morning?

Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary welcomed Aljaž and Strictly pal Pasha Kovalev on to the show.

Dermot asked Alison if she kept in touch with Aljaž.

She said: “I do actually text him all the time, but he just ignores me.

“He literally just ignores me so I have to text his wife and say, ‘Janet, Aljaž hasn’t texted me back’.

“Then he’ll text me back but I don’t want his second hand texts!”

The two appeared on the 2014 series of Strictly, and made it to week seven.

Aljaz surprised Alison with his gift (Credit: ITV)

How did Aljaž respond?

Aljaž looked a bit sheepish when Alison put him on the spot.

But the Strictly joker responded in fine style.

Unzipping his jacket, he said: “I’ve been doing one thing in lockdown…

“If you can see I’m starting to sweat it’s because I’ve been wearing this T-shirt throughout the whole of lockdown.

Today is the time when I can finally reveal it. It’s been a year, Alison.

Printed on the t-shirt was a picture of Alison.

The presenter burst out laughing.

It looks like the two are friends again!

The show received over 200 complaints (Credit: ITV)

Why has This Morning been in the news?

Aside from the japes, This Morning has been in trouble with viewers.

Earlier in April, guest Julia Hartley-Brewer outraged viewers with her comments about Meghan Markle.

The controversial journalist appeared on April 15 and poured scorn on the Duchess’s claims that racism existed within the Royal family.

After she made her cutting jibes, viewers complained to regulatory body Ofcom.

According to a daily newspaper, over 200 people complained.