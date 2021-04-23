Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to give their son Archie “all the attention” before the arrival of their second baby, reports claim.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their second baby sometime this summer.

However, before becoming a family of four, the couple want to make sure they’re doting on Archie as much as possible.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly giving Archie “all the attention he can handle” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan giving Archie ‘all the attention’

A source told US Weekly: “Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help.”

Read more: Prince Harry latest: Expert casts doubt on Duke’s UK return in July

The insider claimed Harry and Meghan “are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one”.

In addition, the source said they are “trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now”.

Meghan is pregnant with baby number two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How sweet!

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting another baby.

In February, their rep said in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Meanwhile, Harry recently returned to the UK without Meghan to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

Harry recently returned to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan was reportedly advised against travelling because she’s heavily pregnant.

However, reports claim the Duchess phoned the Queen with Archie.

A source told PEOPLE that Meghan spoke to Harry before the funeral as well as the Queen.

The insider said: “Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather’s funeral.

“Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week.”

Meghan has reportedly been in touch with the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry to return to the UK?

The Duke of Sussex is due to return to the UK this July for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue.

The statue is being put up to mark what would have been the late Princess’ 60th birthday.

Read more: Expert warns royal family they are ‘crazy’ to talk to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

However, royal expert Russell Myers cast doubt on Harry’s return as Meghan is reportedly due to give birth around June time.

He said on Lorraine this week: “[Harry] is still planning on coming over on July 1st for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue.

“Watch this space because if Meghan does have her baby around June time, will he come over? I’m not too sure. You never know.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.