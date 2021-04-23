Ruth Langsford has been viciously trolled on Instagram after posting a picture of herself visiting her lovely mum Joan in her care home.

The Loose Women favourite posted a Boomerang video of her mum waving at the camera.

Ruth can be seen in the shot wearing a face mask.

She captioned it: “Happy Friday from me & Mum! Tea, chat & doing the crossword together.”

Ruth Langsford has been targeted by cruel trolls on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford on Instagram: Fans rush to her defence

Many of Ruth’s fans quickly took to the comments section to gush about how lovely the post was.

Some even commented that Joan was lucky to have a daughter like Ruth who clearly cares for her so very much.

However, one vile troll viciously attacked the presenter.

Appearing to insinuate Ruth hadn’t visited her mum today (April 23), they said: “Same picture from other time.”

It got a lot worse than that, though.

Joan is in a care home and, now that she can, Ruth visits regularly (Credit: YouTube)

‘You should have your mum living with you’

They added: “I think you should have you’re mum living with you instead of a care home.”

Surprisingly, another of Ruth’s followers admitted: “l agree.”

The original troll continued their rant: “Sad isn’t it, bet her mum wouldn’t throw her away.”

It’s so easy to criticise if you’re not in that position or know the circumstances. Think before you speak.

When one of Ruth’s fans insisted that her mum might like it in the care home as she’s mixing with people her own age, they responded that the idea was “rubbish”.

“Her mother would love to be with her daughter – just a shame the daughter isn’t a good one.

“I think we all know the circumstances here – Ruth is selfish. She must come first.”

Ruth’s fans rally round in her defence

The comments were slammed by Ruth’s die-hard fans.

One told the troll: “I think you should mind you’re own business – might be Mum’s choice!

“If Ruth is working she’ll have lots of company. Where she is it’s not our business! Ruth’s mum looks happy and content!”

Another added: “Maybe her mum doesn’t want to live with her and likes company her own age?”

A third said: “It’s so easy to criticise if you’re not in that position or know the circumstances. Think before you speak.”

Others commented that they hoped they would be as well looked after as Joan in their old age.

“I really hope my daughter will care, love me and be there for me like you are to your mum Ruth. What a beautiful bond,” said one.

“You can tell you have a great big smile under that mask. It’s so heartwarming to see you both together,” said another.

