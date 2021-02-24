Eamonn Holmes has been defended by Peter Andre, after fans accused him of “fat shaming” wife Ruth Langsford.

The 47-year-old singer came to the defence of the ITV presenter in his column.

It comes after Eamonn was accused of poking fun at wife Ruth’s weight on the daytime programme last week.

Eamonn Holmes ‘fat shamed’ wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Peter Andre say about Eamonn Holmes?

Writing in his new magazine column, Peter explained he knew the couple well.

He said: “Eamonn Holmes has been accused of fat shaming his wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning.

“They were playing a game called ‘It’s behind you’ and they had to guess who a mystery person was.

“It was the Duchess of Cambridge and the caller’s clue was that she’s ‘very thin’. Eamonn said, ‘Well it’s not you, darling.'”

Peter Andre defended Eamonn over the comment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Pete shared: “From what I know of them as a couple it’s just banter and they were just having a laugh – I’m sure there was no maliciousness meant.”

The musician went on to offer his fellow TV star a word of advice.

It’s just banter and they were just having a laugh

He added: “Although maybe it’s not the best thing to say on national TV in future!”

Peter has starred alongside Eamonn and Ruth on Loose Women in the past.

Eamonn made a joke about Ruth’s weight last week (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Last week, Eamonn was criticised by fans after making a comment about his wife.

At the time, the married pair were stepping in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over half-term.

While playing the game It’s Behind You, an image of Kate Middleton appeared behind them.

A caller attempted to describe the royal, saying: “She’s very thin.”

Peter has worked with the couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Replying to the viewer, Eamonn then said: “She’s very thin… well it’s not you darling.”

However, his jokes didn’t stop there.

In addition, Eamonn shared: “They wouldn’t say she’s very thin and married to Eamonn Holmes would he? No, he wouldn’t have done that.”

Thankfully, Ruth saw the funny side of the joke.

Eamonn poked fun at Ruth’s weight (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

However, his comments didn’t sit well with some fans.

Taking to Twitter, one complained: “Eamonn Holmes is gross. Imagine body shaming your wife on national telly.”

Furthermore, a second wrote: “@thismorning not particularly great entertainment… fat shaming your wife on TV Eamonn.”

In addition, a third said: “Not Eamonn calling Ruth fat on #ThisMorning! Rude [bleep]!”

Nevertheless, Eamonn and Ruth won over viewers with their appearance last week.

In fact, some called for the pair to return to their Friday slot.

