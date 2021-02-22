Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis held back tears as they discussed the latter’s show Delivering Babies today (February 22).

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield sat down for a chat with Emma to discuss her new series.

However, at one point, the 40-year-old star couldn’t hide her emotions as she watched a newborn baby being resuscitated on the show.

Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis got emotional watching Delivering Babies (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: What happened to Holly Willoughby?

Holly introduced the emotional clip, which featured new parents Neville and Rebecca.

After Rebecca gave birth, the two watched on as their newborn was taken for emergency treatment.

Thankfully, the tot was just fine after being treated.

But as the camera returned to the studio, Holly was seen with tears in her eyes.

Holly held back tears after watching the clip (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, host Emma appeared just as emotional.

Holly said: “That’s a hard watch actually.”

Emma, 44, added: “It’s a really really hard watch. When you’re there, it’s absolutely terrifying.

“What is essentially a minute or two feels like an hour. It’s so scary.”

Emma called the experience ‘absolutely terrifying’ (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

ITV viewers took to Twitter to comment on the emotional scene.

One said: “@thismorning & @EmmaWillis gave me all the feels and took me straight back to my birth 4 weeks ago in the middle of lockdown. Can’t wait to watch, although even the interview made me well up so sure they’ll be lots of tears.”

Furthermore, a second wrote: “Omg @thismorning @EmmaWillis I’ve got tears already!!!”

In addition, a third shared: “Crying at @thismorning with @EmmaWillis #emotional.”

The emotional clip featured new parents Neville and Rebecca (Credit: ITV)

When is Delivering Babies on?

Meanwhile, Emma swapped presenting for midwifery when she embarked on the first series of the hit W show.

Emma had to undergo specific training to help out the midwives in Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

The star – who has three children with husband Matt Willis – called the experience “incredible”.

As the current series was filmed during the 2020 lockdown, Emma chats to the new parents via Zoom.

During the four-part season, the host explores what it’s like to give birth during a global pandemic.

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies continues tonight at 10pm on W.

