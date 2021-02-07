Emma Willis has shared a rare new picture of her kids with fans on Instagram.

The Voice UK host, 44, posted the snap shot online to promote Children’s Mental Health Week.

In addition, Emma described Ace to followers as her “rainbow boy”, adding that all her kids are “completely unique”.

What did Emma Willis say on Instagram?

Keeping their faces out of shot, Emma posted sweet individual shots of Isbaelle, 11, Ace, nine and four-year-old Trixie on Instagram.

Captioning the photo, Emma – who is married to McBusted star Matt – wrote: “Expressing themselves for #childrensmentalhealthweek.

“Raised in exactly the same way, yet all completely unique. My teenager before her time, my boss lady baby and my rainbow boy.”

Emma has three children with her husband Matt (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The proud mum continued: “This week I’ve watched them discuss and explore their own mental health with their teachers and class mates and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Emma added: “It’s so obviously necessary for our kids, so their little minds can start to understand their thoughts, feeling, and emotions and that they feel comfortable expressing them.”

Meanwhile, fans were quick to praise Emma.

One wrote “You are clearly raising very strong, self aware little people who will be very proud to call you both their parents!! Beautiful family!”

In addition, another added: “Emma, I just love how you are raising your children, allowing them to be comfortable in their own skin & just be who they are!

“You & Matt are amazing parents! Well done. I have 2 daughters & all I want is for them to be happy, kind kids.”

After that, a third commented: “Love their individuality. Well done Matt and Emma for letting them be who they want.”

Emma Willis on her “open-minded” son

Meanwhile, Emma shared a picture of Ace on Instagram in October, when he was aged eight, and it showed him wearing a pink crop top.

The star received huge praise from fans for embracing her son’s individualism.

“I was really overwhelmed actually,” Emma said on Good Morning Britain.

“He’s like, ‘Why do I have to dress in green and blue and grey if I like pink and red and purple – why isn’t that OK?'”

In addition, the former Big Brother host added: “He’s kind of always been that way.

“We, I think, are trying to raise him as a very open-minded and inclusive individual.”

