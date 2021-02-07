Katie Price has said her son Harvey is back home after he was taken to hospital following a reaction to the coronavirus vaccine.

Harvey, 18, had his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab on Friday as he qualifies as a vulnerable individual.

However, according to reports, Harvey started “shaking uncontrollably” following the vaccine and had to go to hospital.

Katie Price took son Harvey to hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Katie Price said about Harvey?

Sharing a video to her Instagram Stories, Katie said: “Where did Harvey go last night?” to which Harvey replied: “Hospital.”

Katie continued: “What did you have the day before yesterday? You had an injection.”

The star added: “So Harvey is home, safe and he’s on form today. Harvey’s all good.”

Harvey had his first dose of the vaccine on Friday (Credit: BBC)

Katie says Harvey is “absolutely on form”

She continued: “So because of Harvey’s complex needs and complex medication he’s on, he had the COVID [jab] the Oxford one.

“He had a reaction. The reaction was really, really high temperature 39.9 and obviously with Harvey, I have to really keep an eye.

“I rang Great Ormand Street and they told me to go to the nearest A&E.

“You had an X-ray, bloods, ECG. Everything was fine, they just said it was a reaction from the Covid [vaccine].

“But today, he’s absolutely on form.”

Katie said Harvey is back home and “all good” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

It comes after mum-of-five Katie revealed her son had the vaccine, saying he was “so brave”.

Speaking to The Sun, the star said: “It’s felt strange being in a school hall with everybody sitting on chairs in rows a metre apart.

“Harvey was the youngest we saw there it was all smoothly calmly and professionally done, Harvey was so brave and it was over so quick everybody so helpful.”

18-year-old Harvey had a bad reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine (Credit: FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

The 18-year-old is autistic, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie previously said his condition causes sufferers to feel hungry all the time and overeat.

Katie told The Sun in November: “It’s a cruel illness. He feels hungry all the time. Every time I feed him, it’s killing him.”

