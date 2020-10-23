Emma Willis ‘overwhelmed’ by fan support over son Ace’s ‘open-minded’ fashion choices

Emma Willis thanked fans after they praised her son Ace for his fashion choices.

The 44-year-old The Voice and Big Brother presenter‘s comments come after she shared a snap of Ace on Instagram.

In the photo, the eight-year-old youngster wore a pink crop top and sported long, blonde hair.

Subsequently, the adorable shot won praise from fans and Emma said she was “overwhelmed” by the reaction.

What did Emma Willis say about son Ace?

Speaking to Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins on today’s episode of Good Morning Britain (Friday October 23), Emma was asked whether the reaction surprised her.

“I was really overwhelmed actually,” she replied.

Because of the kerfuffle, she said: “It’s just my son in a pink top.

“And for me that’s kind of normality.”

In addition, she said: “He loves colour, he’s always had long hair and he’s a very free and open-minded boy.

“He’s like, ‘Why do I have to dress in green and blue and grey if I like pink and red and purple – why isn’t that OK?'”

What else did Emma Willis say?

In addition, Emma explained: “He’s kind of always been that way.

“We, I think, are trying to raise him as a very open-minded and inclusive individual.”

Emma is clearly very proud of her son and his choices when it comes to fashion.

What was Ace wearing at the weekend?

Meanwhile, at the weekend, Emma shared a snap of Ace in the family kitchen along with dad Matt Willis.

Describing Ace as her “little style icon”, the photo saw Ace standing wearing a pink crop-top and pink trainers.

He was also sporting long blonde hair.

The image attracted some negative comments from followers who questioned his boundary-blurring.

Consequently, other fans were quick to praise the lad and his sense of style.

One wrote: “Just shows how far we have to go in breaking down gender stereotypes.

“Pink is simply a colour. Hair grows. Let kids (or adults) wear whatever they want!”

