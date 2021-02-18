This Morning viewers were left baffled after Richard Madeley couldn’t stop staring at his wife Judy Finnigan on the ITV show.

The married pair, who previously hosted the daytime programme, returned to promote the winner of their Book Club.

But while most viewers were delighted to see the couple, others were quick to point out an odd habit of Richard’s.

Richard Madeley couldn’t take his eyes off Judy Finnigan on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: How did viewers react to Richard Madeley?

According to some, the 64-year-old host couldn’t stop gazing at his wife during the segment.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Richard has a weird way of staring at Judy when she’s speaking #ThisMorning.”

A second shared: “Richard stop staring at Judy, it’s creepy. #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a third said: “Just me that finds it a touch weird, the way Richard looks at Judy when she’s chatting?”

The married pair appeared on the ITV show today (Credit: ITV)

A fourth complained: “The way Richard is staring at her is making me feel uneasy #ThisMorning.”

However, others thought it was really rather sweet that TV presenter Richard is clearly still besotted by his lovely wife.

“Awww Richard and Judy,” cooed one with three red heart emojis.

What did Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan say?

During the chat, the couple discussed receiving their first COVID vaccination.

Speaking to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, the pair revealed they couldn’t be happier.

Richard was labelled ‘creepy’ by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Richard said: “Well it’s a tonic to the spirits, unless you have an issue with the vaccination – which you shouldn’t have. In our part of north-west London, they’re ahead of the curb.”

Judy, 72, added: “It makes you want to go out more.”

What happened on This Morning today?

Meanwhile, on today’s show, Ruth delighted viewers as she showed off her dance moves live on-air.

The 60-year-old broadcaster surprised everyone while speaking to her fellow ITV stars at Loose Women.

When the panel broke into dance as some disco music played, they encouraged Ruth to do the same.

And, without hesitation, she began to boogie.

Commenting on the moment, one fan said: “Ruth Langsford dancing has to be the TV moment of the year. #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a second shared: “Ruth’s dancing. I don’t know whether I’m totally embarrassed for her or love it.”