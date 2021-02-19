This Morning host Ruth Langsford has revealed her dance moves were restricted on the show yesterday (February 18).

During the programme, the 60-year-old presenter stunned viewers after throwing some shapes with her fellow Loose Women co-stars.

However, earlier today, Ruth admitted her fitted grey dress was too “tight”.

Ruth Langsford revealed her dress was too ‘tight’ on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth Langsford say on This Morning?

Ruth’s little jig happened when she and husband Eamonn Holmes went over to the Loose Women studio to see what was coming up on the show.

When the panel broke into dance as some disco music played, they encouraged Ruth to do the same.

Read more: This Morning: Richard Madeley baffles viewers with ‘creepy’ staring on show with Judy Finnigan

And, without hesitation, she began to boogie.

Meanwhile, on the show today, Nadia Sawalha made reference to Ruth’s moves.

The presenter delighted viewers with her dance moves (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Ruth, we certainly got you moving yesterday. It’s so lovely to see you up and about.

“Look at those moves!”

I wish that dress hadn’t been so tight

Ruth replied: “I wish that dress hadn’t been so tight, Nadia!”

Nadia then said: “People were talking to me about it all day.”

Nadia referenced Ruth’s dance moves today (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

At the time, viewers labelled Ruth’s dancing their “TV moment of the year”.

And it appears some were still just as mesmerised today.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “So sad to see Eammon and Ruth’s last show today. Bring them back please, they do make me laugh and love the dancing Ruth!”

Another tweeted: “I was so happy to see you both back. Seeing Ruth dancing yesterday was so joyful. I had to watch it over and over.”

When are Ruth and Eamonn back on This Morning?

Ruth and Eamonn returned to This Morning to cover February half term.

However, the pair won’t be back for just over a month.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes criticised for joke about wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning

As they closed the show, Ruth said: “We’ve had a lovely week.”

Eamonn added: “Folks, that is it from us this week, we will see you again Easter time. Thank you very indeed much for watching. Have yourselves a good weekend and a good Lent.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.