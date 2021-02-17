This Morning viewers have called for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes to return to their Friday slot.

The pair were replaced on the show by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary at the start of the year.

This week, Eamonn and Ruth returned to host the programme during half-term and now fans want ITV to bring back the husband and wife duo to Friday editions of the show.

This Morning fans want Ruth and Eamonn to return to Fridays (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans want Eamonn and Ruth back on Fridays

It seemed viewers loved watching Eamonn and Ruth back to their funny bickering ways and want them to stay.

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes told to ‘pipe down’ by Lisa Showdon over comment

One person said on Twitter: “@thismorning much prefer @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes than their replacements! Bring them back on a Friday!!”

Another wrote: “Have missed you both so much. I loved watching you on a Friday. Have emailed ITV asking them to reconsider!”

The pair were replaced on Fridays earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

One added: “Ok that’s it! @ITV bosses you need to correct your mistake and get @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes back on @thismorning on Fridays.

“The banter between them is great, yet they are totally professional when needed. The perfect combo.”

@thismorning much prefer @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes than their replacements! Bring them back on a Friday!! — Samantha Tooze (@SammiJoTooze) February 17, 2021

Ok that’s it! @ITV bosses you need to correct your mistake and get @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes back on @thismorning on Fridays. The banter between them is great, yet they are totally professional when needed. The perfect combo. — Chris Probyn 💙 (@chrisprobyn) February 17, 2021

Have missed you both so much. I loved watching you on a Friday. Have emailed itv asking them to reconsider! — Sue (@Sue71497483) February 17, 2021

A fourth tweeted: “Seems to be a trend going on here… ITV take note…. People want these two professional, real people back…

“And not just on Fridays!!”

Seems to be a trend going on here… Itv take note…. People want these two professional, real people back… And not just on Fridays!! 🥰 — Pauline Smith (@paul1neS) February 17, 2021

Eamonn and Ruth axed from Friday slot

The duo were replaced on Fridays earlier this year and many viewers were gutted.

They will now only host the show during half-terms and over the summer.

ITV bosses you need to correct your mistake.

Earlier this week, Eamonn and Ruth said it was lovely to be back on the daytime show.

On Monday, Eamonn told viewers: “Half-term week, good morning. It’s Eamonn and Ruth on screens right through until Friday.”

Ruth and Eamonn are hosting over half-term this week (Credit: ITV)

Ruth added: “It is lovely to see you all. [It’s] half-term week so I expect a lot of you are breathing a sigh of relief no homeschooling.

Read more: This Morning: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes return as viewers thrilled

“We’ve been feeling your pain!”

Do you Eamonn and Ruth back on This Morning Fridays? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.