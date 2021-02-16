This Morning host Eamonn Holmes was told to “pipe down” by Lisa Snowdon today.

Lisa was on Tuesday’s show to show viewers and Eamonn and Ruth Langsford the best boots for spring.

However, Eamonn made a comment about one pair calling them “hideous” as Lisa and Ruth told him off.

Eamonn didn’t seem approving of some of the boots (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

As Lisa revealed one pair of £90 zebra-print boots, Eamonn branded them “hideous”.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes criticised for joke about wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning

He said: “Why would you pay £90 for that? It looks like something’s run down your legs?”

However, Lisa said: “Eamonn you’ll be pleased to know they come in other colours.

Lisa presented the best boots for spring (Credit: ITV)

“They come in black and they come in green. He looks perplexed and rather disturbed.”

He quipped: “That would win me over. Black or green.”

Ruth said: “Maybe you should have just stayed over there and read the paper.

“He said to me, ‘do you want me in this item?’ I said, ‘yeah.’ Maybe not.”

Meanwhile, Lisa then showed off a pair of burgundy boots which Eamonn thought looked “saggy”.

Eamonn called a pair of boots “hideous” (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

Eamonn said: “So everything has that saggy style? Everything’s got that saggy sort of look.”

Lisa replied: “No it’s not, they’re not saggy, they’re upright.”

The host added: “They were very saggy. I’m telling you, they were saggy. They were very saggy.”

However, later in the segment, Eamonn seemed very disapproving of a pair of welly-boot hybrids.

He said: “Now the two of you are going to lie to me and pretend you like those. I’m sorry.

Lisa told Eamonn to “pipe down” (Credit: ITV)

“Those are the ones you see at the back of newspapers advertised to old people.”

However, Lisa: “You pipe down you! Okay, me and Ruth are talking.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Eamonn sparked criticism on Monday’s show for making a comment about wife Ruth’s weight.

While playing the game It’s Behind You, an image of Kate Middleton appeared behind them.

A caller attempted to describe the Duchess of Cambridge, saying: “She’s very thin.”

Eamonn said, “She’s very thin… well it’s not you darling,” as he turned to his wife.

Read more: This Morning: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes return as viewers thrilled

In addition, he cheekily added: “They wouldn’t say she’s very thin and married to Eamonn Holmes would he? No he wouldn’t have done that.”

Do you enjoy watching This Morning? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.