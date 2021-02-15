This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes returned today and viewers were thrilled.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are enjoying a week off for half-term and Eamonn and Ruth have returned to cover presenting duties.

At the start of Monday’s show (February 15), Ruth said it was “lovely” to be back.

Ruth and Eamonn returned to This Morning today

Eamonn and Ruth return to This Morning

Eamonn said: “Half-term week, good morning. It’s Eamonn and Ruth on screens right through until Friday.”

Ruth added: “It is lovely to see you all. [It’s] half-term week so I expect a lot of you are breathing a sigh of relief no homeschooling.

“We’ve been feeling your pain!”

Holly and Phil enjoying a half-term break

What did viewers say?

Viewers were thrilled to have Eamonn and Ruth back on the show after they were replaced on Fridays earlier this year.

One person said on Twitter: “Ruth and Eamonn are back! So good to see them. Now I’ll actually be watching the show this week!”

#ThisMorning Ruth and Eamonn are back! So good to see them. Now I’ll actually be watching the show this week! — TJ (@TJ_10010) February 15, 2021

@EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL yes so lovely to see you back .. was missing you both .. have a wonderful show #thismorning 😊 — Madeleine Kerzner (@MadelineKerzner) February 15, 2021

Another wrote: “Great to see @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL back on our screens.”

One added: “So lovely to see you back .. was missing you both .. have a wonderful show.”

Dermot and Alison host Fridays on This Morning

Earlier this year, Eamonn and Ruth were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on Fridays.

In December, Eamonn and Ruth said in a statement: “We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

“Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Alison and Dermot attracted 1.41million viewers for their debut show on January 8.

This was 200,000 more than Eamonn and Ruth’s final show in December.

Eamonn and Ruth now hosts half-terms

What did ITV say?

It comes after ITV confirmed its decision to replace Eamonn and Ruth.

Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley said: “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.

“Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times.

“And teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line-up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn and Ruth.”

