ITV has announced that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will return to This Morning next week.

It’s the first time they’ll present the flagship daytime show since their Friday axe before Christmas.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary took over the Friday slot – and, according to reports, boosted ratings by 44%.

Now, however, the husband and wife team are making their This Morning comeback – and their fans are thrilled.

What did ITV say about Eamonn and Ruth returning to This Morning?

The couple’s week-long return has been confirmed by ITV.

They’ll be covering hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the February half-term.

But they won’t just be working Monday to Thursday.

Oh no, Eamonn and Ruth will also be covering for Alison and Dermot, so they’ll be back for an entire week.

You can catch them on the show from Monday (February 15) till Friday (February 19) next week.

The news was confirmed during an ad break on yesterday’s show (February 10).

What did Eamonn and Ruth fans say about the news?

Eamonn and Ruth fans were thrilled at the prospect of their This Morning return.

“Eamonn and Ruth are back next week! Yay!” exclaimed one.

“Yes! Ruth and Eamonn next week!’ said another.

“Thank God!” declared a third.

Another added: “Oh wow!!! Ruth and Eamonn are back next week! Thank God for normality and real people. I’m not in to bouts of loud laughter.

It’s great to see both Eamonn and Ruth back presenting This morning next week, that’s a good move by This Morning, hope it’s to stay.

“I want our lovely Ruth and Eamonn,” they continued. “Just a lovely way to spend the morning… they’re like family! Can’t wait to see you.”

Another shared the same sentiment.

“It’s great to see both Eamonn and Ruth back presenting This morning next week, that’s a good move by This Morning, hope it’s to stay,” said another.

They continued: “I know you’ve both been missed presenting This Morning. Can’t wait to watch.”

