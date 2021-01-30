ITV This Morning Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have boosted the show’s ratings, according to reports.

Alison, 45, and Dermot, 47, took over presenting the Friday show at the start of 2021.

And now the reports claim that the duo has increased ratings by a whopping 44 per cent.

The pair in action on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How have Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary boosted ratings on This Morning?

The Mirror reports that Alison and Dermot are pulling in an average of 1.3milliion viewers every Friday morning.

Alison and Dermot took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn and Ruth occupied the Friday morning slot for 15 years.

And although there was initial uproar at ITV’s decision, it seems its gamble has paid off.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Alison received a promotion (Credit: ITV)

Dermot and Alison take over Fridays

Earlier this month, The Sun newspaper reported that 1.41million viewers tuned in to Alison and Dermot’s debut show on January 8.

This was reportedly 200,000 more viewers than Eamonn and Ruth’s final show.

Eamonn addressed fans during that final outing in December.

We appreciate all the love that you’ve sent us today, we send it all back to you.

“We would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years,” he said.

“[We] appreciate all the love that you’ve sent us today, we send it all back to you.”

Alison reportedly had a meeting with ITV (Credit: ITV)

Tough going at the start

While Alison and Dermot have been a success with viewers, Alison received online abuse when her promotion was announced.

The Brummie presenter was reportedly having a hard time.

So much so, she reportedly had ‘duty of care’ meetings with ITV.

A source told The Sun: “She was given advice on how to stay strong mentally and prepared for what to expect after the announcement was confirmed.”

