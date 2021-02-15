Eamonn Holmes is under fire after he made a joke to his wife Ruth Langsford live on air.

The This Morning couple returned to host the show for the first time since they were replaced on their Friday slot.

But unfortunately their long-awaited return didn’t go quite as planned.

Eamonn, 61, seemingly made a jibe at Ruth, 60 about her weight.

While playing the game It’s Behind You, an image of Kate Middleton appeared behind them.

Eamonn made a joke about Ruth’s weight (Credit: ITV)

A caller attempted to describe the royal, saying: “She’s very thin.”

That’s when Eamonn made the dig.

The TV host replied, “She’s very thin… well it’s not you darling,” as he turned to his wife.

But his jokes didn’t stop there, as he then made another one!

Eamonn added, “They wouldn’t say she’s very thin and married to Eamonn Holmes would he? No he wouldn’t have done that,” as Ruth chuckled.

The pair lost their Friday slot last year (Credit: ITV)

His comments sparked a string of complaints on Twitter.

One user tweeted: “Imagine hearing ‘she’s thin’ and saying to your wife next to you on live TV ‘clearly not about you then.'”

Whereas another viewer responded with: “Eamonn Holmes is gross imagine body-shaming your wife on national telly.”

Eamonn and Ruth have hosted together for years now (Credit: SplashNews)

What did viewers say?

And a third viewer declared: “Not Eamonn calling Ruth fat on #ThisMorning! Rude [bleep]!”

A fourth viewer argued: “@thismorning not particularly great entertainment…fat shaming your wife on TV Eamonn.”

Despite the backlash many other viewers revealed their glee at the couple’s return.

One viewer posted: “Well it’s very nice to see Eamonn and Ruth on #ThisMorning. They should be on more often.”

While another appeared to defend Eamonn with: “If you’re offended by anything Eamonn Holmes said please just change channel. It’s literally banter.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn has spoke about his own weight insecurities.

Recently he told the Daily Star that he piled on the pounds when he first joined GMTV back in the day.

Eamonn said: “I was three stone heavier when I was on GMTV than I am now.

“The pictures of me in my 30s and 40s, I just can’t look at!”

ED! has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

