Saturday 21st December 2019
Olivia Colman to star in four-part drama Landscapers penned by husband Ed Sinclair

It's Ed's first TV script

By Richard Bell

Actress Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the latest series of Netflix's The Crown, is working on a new drama with her husband.

The Oscar winner, 45, will play the lead role in Landscapers - a four-part series based on the true story of killers Susan and Christopher Edwards.

The notorious married couple murdered her parents in 1998 and went on to steal £245,000 from their savings account over a period of 15 years.

Olivia's set to take on the lead role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The victims, 86-year-old William Wycherley and his wife Patricia, 63, were buried in the back garden of their home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Olivia's husband of 18-years, Ed Sinclair, is writing the script for the series, which will have director Alexander Payne at the helm.

For writer Ed, Landscapers is his first TV script.

Speaking to Deadline, Olivia said: "I love Ed's scripts, which is just as well as he cooks many of my meals. No, the truth is it's quite rare to be desperate to play a part on the first reading of a script, but that was the case here.

Landscapers is being penned by her writer husband Ed Sinclair (Credit: Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

"The writing is brave, but subtle and tender too – a joy for any actor."

Landscapers will be produced by Chernobyl producer Sister and South of the River Pictures, which is Olivia and Ed's new production company.

I love Ed's scripts, which is just as well as he cooks many of my meals.

Jane Featherstone, co-founder of Sister, said: "The intelligence and deeply imaginative breadth of first-time screenwriter Ed Sinclair's scripts sees a constant re-invention of the true crime genre and it's a testament to his writing that we have assembled a hugely experienced team of world class creatives."

Jane called Olivia an "extraordinary actor" who is able to "disappear into a role".

Olivia has wowed Netflix viewers as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

Sky's director of drama, Cameron Roach, said Ed's scripts are "riveting" and offer a "sensitive exploration" of what might drive seemingly ordinary people to commit murder.

Speaking further, he said he's "delighted" to have Olivia - who was made a CBE earlier this year - on board for what he's sure will be a "compelling series".

