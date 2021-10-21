RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Who was eliminated after Draglexa in week five?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK got real this week – with the leading queen not a happy bunny with her superstars in the making.

Challenged with creating an ad for a ‘Draglexa’, the queens failed to live up to Ru and the judges’ expectations.

As a result, there were no winners – and they were all put in the bottom.

But only one queen was given the axe after a killer rundown and an awkward backstage moment.

Here’s who sashayed away…

Charity is the latest queen to sashay away from Drag Race UK (Credit: World of Wonder)

Who left Drag Race UK this week?

After falling into the bottom two for the second week in a row, Charity Katse sashayed away.

She was up against Scarlett Harlett – who she previously faced last week as well.

In a bitter twist, both were voted by their fellow queens as the ones that didn’t deserve their place.

Charity was eliminated after performing to Big Spender by Shirley Bassey,

In an emotional goodbye, she told RuPaul: “Thank you for the opportunity, for the stage, and for showing my drag to the world.

Charity is the latest queen to go home (Credit: BBC)

“I wish you a wonderful season. I’m really proud to be representing alternative drag and I’m happy with

everything I’ve done here.

“I hope there’s somebody out there who sees themselves in me and can be inspired by what I have brought to the show.”

Speaking after the elimination, Charity said: “I learned that my drag isn’t necessarily to all the judges tastes… But that’s ok!

“I do my drag for myself and I’m really proud of the things that I showed on the TV.”

Seven queens remain in the competition.

Charity shared their HIV story on the show (Credit: BBC)

Drag Race UK: Season 3 eliminations and exits so far

So far, the following queens have had to sashay away…

First Week: Hometown Runway: Anubis

Second Week: Dragoton Choreography: Elektra Fence

Third Week: Great Outdoors Sewing Challenge: Veronica Green

In week four, Charity Kase and Scarlett Harlett managed to convince RuPaul to save them both.

However, after injuring herself in the first week‘s winner’s lip-sync, Victoria Scone had to withdraw in week two.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs Thursdays from 7pm on BBC Three, iPlayer and WOW Presents Plus.

