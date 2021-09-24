RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Anubis hopes for Shangela-style comeback after early exit

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s first eliminated queen Anubis is hoping for a Shangela style comeback after her swift exit.

The 19-year-old queen left viewers gag with her Egyptian-inspired runway look in a nod to her heritage.

However, sadly her hometown and ‘favourite thing’ runway looks didn’t inspire the judges, and after a lip-sync against Elektra Fence, she was eliminated.

But speaking to Entertainment Daily following her goodbye, Anubis isn’t letting it get her down, after achieving her dream of becoming a ‘RuGirl’.

Now she’s waiting for her chance at a Rudemption.

Not all queens get to survive the lip-syncs (Credit: World of Wonder)

“I’m comedian so I didn’t obviously get the chance to do that this time around,” she said. “So yeah, I might come back soon. Who knows? It’s up to RuPaul isn’t it, really!”

“The one word I would use for it is intimidating,” Anubis added of her experience. “I think it’s because RuPaul is such a huge queer icon.

“She’s been around for so, so long now that I think growing up with RuPaul and with RuPaul’s Drag Race, it was a very surreal experience.

Anubis paid tribute to Brighton Pier with her runway outfit (Credit: World of Wonder)

“But yeah, she’s a very, very daunting character – but she is lovely. But she’s absolutely flawless to look and I think that’s quite that’s quite intimidating, because I’m not! I’m not flawless to look at at all… but that makes me the beautiful being that I am.”

The comedy queen left her mark on the competition regardless, and while her time on the show has ended, she plans on ru-vealing everything she had brought with her over on her Instagram account.

This includes a serious number of Snatch Game options – which she refused to spill but promised would be worth it.

Anubis and Elektra Fence went head-to-head lip-syncing Little Mix’s Sweet Melody (Credit: World of Wonder)

“I can tell you that I did bring five different options, which is possibly the most amount of options that somebody brought,” she said. “I just like to stress myself out really to be honest.

“We’re only required to bring a certain select few, but I doubled it and I thought why not bring loads, make life harder!”

Eleven queens now remain, with Anubis putting her support behind AFAB queen Victoria Scone, Krystal Versace and Charity Kase.

But unfortunately for us, we’ll have to wait until next week to see how everything plays out.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus.

