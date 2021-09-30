Drag Race UK season 3: Meet Elektra Fence – the sparky queen hoping to take the crown

Elektra Fence has a lightning personality, sparky performance style and is ready for action on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

As one of the new season three queens, the performer is hoping to bring some of her pocket rocket energy to the werk room.

Will it be enough to be crowned the Next Drag Superstar?

Here’s everything you need to know and what they think about taking on the Race…

Will Elektra’s electric performance skills be enough to win the crown? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Elektra Fence: Pronouns, Instagram and Info

Preferred pronouns in drag: She/Her

Preferred pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Instagram handle: @elektrafence

The 29-year-old Lancashire queen promises to be “death-defying, electrifying and just up for a good time”.

Calling themselves the pocket rocket of drag, they earned their name after a video of them getting electrocuted went viral.

Starting drag seven years ago, Elektra went on a three-year hiatus to focus on being a pro dancer. But now they’re back and ready for action.

Read More: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Who are the celebrity guest judges in season 3?

“I’m very confident as a boy, but when I put Elektra on, I feel so amazing. Like I am myself, but an extra 2000 per cent!” she said.

“I love to make people laugh and have a good time with them. My happy place is at a live show, entertaining people.”

Elektra definitely has spark but is it enough for the crown? (Credit: World of Wonder)

What does Elektra plan to bring to Drag Race UK?

Elektra plans to get the edge on the competition by bringing some spark and twirling rings around her competitors – literally.

“I’m a trained dancer. I was trained in ballet, freestyle, disco, ballroom, Latin and I can pole dance too!” she said. “I’ve been performing since I was young, and my biggest career highlight was doing panto with Darren Day. He’s a lovely man!

Read More: Drag Race UK season 3: Meet Scarlett Harlett – all you need to know from Instagram to background

“I’m also fearless. I’ve been through stuff in my life, so nothing scares me. I’m not afraid of anything.”

“I should be the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar because I don’t just want to be the best, I want to inspire others to be their best,” Elektra declared.

“Pass me the crown, Mama Ru. I feel like this is my time.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.