Scarlett Harlett
TV

Drag Race UK season 3: Meet Scarlett Harlett – all you need to know from Instagram to background

This East End queen is in it to win it.

By Tilly Pearce
| Updated:

Scarlett Harlett came in screaming when she entered the werk room of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Proudly screaming a hello to her mum, she also quoted Catherine Tate by declaring the set “a load of ol’ s**t!”

But she’s also proven herself a force to be reckoned with.

Do you reckon she has what it takes to win?

Here’s everything we know about her and what drag means to her.

Scarlett Harlett
Scarlett is all about serving face, fashion and glamour (Credit: World of Wonder)

Scarlett Harlett: Pronouns, Instagram and Info

Preferred pronouns in drag: She/Her

Preferred pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Instagram handle: @ScarlettHarlett

This 26-year-old East London queen is all about the glam – and plans to look as fishy as possible.

However, she’s from a working class background and is proud of it. She calls herself ‘EastEnders personified’ and in the first episode refers to herself as the ‘Danny Dyer of Drag’.

We’d love to see Danny Dyer try and wear those heels, but somehow we think Scarlett can pull them off better.

Read More: Meet Victoria Scone – RuPaul’s Drag Race’s first ever AFAB queen 

Scarlett Harlett
Scarlett is all glam – and a lover of Catherine Tate (Credit: World of Wonder)

What has Scarlett said about joining Drag Race UK?

“I don’t think there’s been anyone like me before, East London queens have been on the show before, but not like this. I’m the real thing!” she said ahead of her debut.

“Representation really does matter to me. I have come from nothing. I grew up on a council estate and I feel so proud to have landed myself in one of the biggest shows in the UK right now.

She added: “I want people to know you can make a banquet out of scraps. I am doing this for the Isle of Dogs!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

