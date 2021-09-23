RuPaul's Drag Race UK
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Who are the celebrity guest judges in season 3?

May the best drag queen win!

By Tilly Pearce
| Updated:

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back, baby! And with more cheek, nerve, audacity and gumption than ever.

But in order to get to the esteemed RuPeter badges, the new stars better werk to impress the extra special celebrity guest judges.

But who exactly will be joining Ru, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton on the panel?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Drag Race UK season 3
Bring on the girls! (Credit: BBC)

Who are this year’s guest judges? 

This year the queens have some of the UK’s finest in front of them, looking for someone to stand out among the pack.

Guest stars this year’s are…

  • Bake Off judge Matt Lucas (appeared in episode one to judge the hometown and ‘My Favourite Things’ runway looks)
  • Alesha Dixon
  • Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton
  • Kathy Burke
  • Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock
  • Lulu
  • Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan
  • Strictly Come Dancing‘s Oti Mabuse
  • Actor Russell Tovey
Bridgerton
Will Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan be gagging at the drag queen drama? (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Will there be any other special guests? 

Yes! There are plenty of superstars ready to lend their expertise (or just drop by to say hi) during season three.

Here’s who will be stopping by and what we think they will likely to be helping out with.

  • Elton John (likely a pop-up hello message)
  • Judi Love (likely to help out in a chat show challenge ala Loose Women, or a comedy challenge)
  • Nadine Coyle (likely to help in a singing challenge)
  • Choreographer Jay Revell (almost definitely helping with a dancing challenge)
  • Charity Shop Sue (probably bringing her fashion expertise to a challenge)
  • Steps (will likely appear on a girl group episode – will they bring alive the next UK Hun?!)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 airs Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

