Meet Veronica Green: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s returning queen – what you need to know

Guess who’s back in the house?! It’s only Veronica Green!

The musical starlet is back in the RuPaul’s Drag Race werk room for a second go-around.

With season three kicking off, Veronica is already an established face among Drag Race superfans.

But does she have what it takes to go all the way to the top prize?

Here’s where she’s been and where to find her…

Veronica is back in business! (Credit: World of Wonder)

Veronica Green: Pronouns, Instagram and Info

Preferred pronouns in drag: She/Her

Preferred pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Instagram handle: @veronicaqween

The 35-year-old Rochdale queen is a familiar face to Drag Race fans after previously appearing in season two.

But now she’s back with a vengeance and on a mission for the crown.

“I’ve proved that I’m a heavy weight contender,” she said. “The judges described me as a triple threat on series 2, and I’ve already won a badge! I’ve kept it in a box on my windowsill at home so that I wake up to it every morning!”

Read more: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Who are the celebrity guest judges in season 3?

In terms of her drag style, Veronica is an all-out musical queen – which she proved after winning the Rusical challenge, Rats, during the second season.

But her influence for her fashion is far closer to home.

“My sister, Veronica, is the inspiration for me and my outfits, and she’s had to fend off all of her work colleagues, asking for my autograph and video messages,” she said. “Veronica’s had a bit of second-hand fame too, which she loves. My whole family has been so supportive, I couldn’t ask for more of them.”

She also revealed her promotional outfit, an orange dress, was her sister’s prom dress.

“I love my sister – I stole her name, so I might as well steal her clothes too,” he said. “And it was made by my mum.”

Veronica participated in season 2 before being forced to withdraw (Credit: BBC)

Why did Veronica leave Drag Race season 2?

Veronica, unfortunately, had to pull out of Drag Race season two after testing positive for coronavirus.

The entire production was forced into a six-month hiatus after national lockdown halted filming.

Read More: Why RuPaul’s Drag Race is not just glorious entertainment but a lesson for us all

On the stars’ return, they were all required to take Covid tests to keep the set secure. Sadly, Veronica’s test and required isolation meant she could no longer participate.

“It was a big blow, BUT thankfully I received an open invitation from Mama Ru to come back for series three – and I wasn’t gonna turn that down!” Veronica said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.