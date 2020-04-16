Who is Dr Hilary Jones' wife? What does she think of his coronavirus coverage on Good Morning Britain?

Dr Hilary Jones has gained newfound fame thanks to his input on the coronavirus pandemic and his wife approves!

The frequent Good Morning Britain host has been dubbed the pandemic pin-up by the press and got plenty of complements across social media.

Many keen fans have claimed he is a "silver fox" while others have described him as a "delicious doctor" on Twitter.

But what does his wife Dee Jones think of it all? Perhaps surprisingly, she's perfectly happy with his new sex symbol status.

Dr Hilary Jones and his wife Dee at the ITV Palooza! (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sun, she says that she actually "loves" all of the positive attention her hubby is getting.

She told the publication: "I love that people are admiring his looks. Good for him. He’s 67 and still turning heads.

“It’s quite funny because he’s been doing his own make-up and dressing himself instead of having a stylist, so he’s not even looking his best."

At 49, Dee is 18 years younger than Hilary. A personal trainer, she claims to have trained many celebrities over the years.

In the early 2000s she even helped design the workouts featured in many celebrity workout DVDs.

These included the likes of Natalie Cassidy, Letitia Dean and Charlie Brooks.

Dr Hilary with wife Dee on ITV's Lorraine (Image credit: ITV)

Ermmmm Dr Hilary looks good these days doesn’t he #SilverFox — Lauren Barcroft (@BeeLauren88) January 2, 2020

She married Hilary in 2016, and the pair first met back in 2008.

According to Dee they met on a GMTV set in Spain while filming a healthy living segment.

Dr Hilary has been widely praised for appearing almost daily on television reassuring the nation regarding coronavirus.

He also regularly writes a column for The Sun. His calm and collected demeanour has won him an army of fans, as has his logical and sensible advice.

He most recently advised those in lockdown to avoid taking naps during the day, as this will disrupt night sleeping patterns.

Dr Hilary on GMB (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking on Wednesday's GMB, he said:" It’s important to be able to switch off, to distract yourself – exercise is really important because that helps you to get to sleep and sleep well.

"Napping during the day is a no no. If you nap during the day it will definitely impinge on your quality of sleep in the night.

"If you feel a bit sleepy in the afternoon, usually after lunch, keep yourself busy – maybe do your exercise then."

