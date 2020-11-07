don't rock the boat
TV

Don’t Rock The Boat viewers confused by ‘over the top’ letters from home segment

They'd had access to their phones!

By Laura Hannam

Don’t Rock The Boat viewers were left a bit confused by a very emotional letter reading segment.

The hit ITV show featured a tearjerking session of each celebrity receiving a letter from a loved one.

Although the letters were relatively moving, viewers at home pointed out that their reactions seemed a little over the top.

Not only had each celebrity only been away from home for just over a week, but they’d each had their mobile phones with them the whole time.

don't rock the boat on itv
Don’t Rock The Boat contestants were moved to tears by the letters (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about the letters on Don’t Rock The Boat?

Disgruntled viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at the teary-eyed scenes.

One viewer tweeted: “Why on earth are they doing letters from home when they’ve all got their phones on them. #DontRockTheBoat.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford’s new Channel 5 diet show under scrutiny

While another user joked: “Why are they getting so emotional reading their letters? They’ve only been away for a week! What I wouldn’t give for a week away from my lot.”

And a third user queried: “So… why are they getting emotional letters from home? When they have their phones and have been in contact the whole time??? #DontRockTheBoat.”

fleur east on don't rock the boat
Fleur East defended the tearful scenes (Credit: ITV)

Why were the celebrities so upset?

Another reiterated: “#DontRockTheBoat been an interesting show throughout but how are they getting letters when they’ve only gone away from home for a week and they can use phones.”

And one user moaned: “Omg watching #DontRockTheBoat loved every bit of it apart from the letters my god you would think they have been to war.”

Read more: Johnny Depp ‘quits’ Fantastic Beasts after losing court battle

Some viewers even compared the letter segment to I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

One viewer fumed: “#DontRockTheBoat Letters from loved ones??? Such a rip off of I’m a Celebrity! They’ve only been gone a week! They’re only in effing Scotland. Purgatory.”

contestants on don't rock the boat
All the contestants appeared moved by the emotive letters (Credit: ITV)

How to watch Don’t Rock The Boat on ITV

Whereas another argued: “I feel more emotional over the #ImACeleb letters from home. Only because they have had more of an experience and have been through more of a journey #DontRockTheBoat.”

However, contestant Fleur East has already hit back at the complaints, and said that at this point they’d been almost three weeks away from friends and family.

Presumedly this is due to the two weeks quarantine they likely had to undergo due to COVID-19 rules.

Addressing her some 239,000 Twitter followers, she shared: “After being away from family for 3 weeks during a lockdown was really tough. Those letters really helped boost our morale! #DontRockTheBoat.”

Don’t Rock The Boat is an ITV reality competition show that follows two celebrity teams race by boat from Cornwall to Scotland.

All episodes are available to stream on ITV Player.

