Johnny Depp has stepped away from author JK Rowling‘s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films, leaving fans vowing not to stick with the series.

The 57-year-old actor, who plays the evil wizard Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise, announced the news this afternoon (Friday, November 6) on social media.

What did Johnny Depp say about his role in Fantastic Beasts?

Sharing a message for his followers on Instagram, Johnny said the firm behind the films, Warner Bros., had asked him to resign from the cast.

And he “respected and agreed” with the request.

He wrote: “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.

“My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false.

“My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

Grindelwald actor’s legal battle

It comes after Johnny lost his long-running legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard and The Sun newspaper, which had referred to him as a ‘wife beater’.

A judge branded Johnny ruled that he beat Amber 12 times. They also ruled that The Sun was correct in using the term, in light of the evidence.

Helena Kennedy QC, a leading barrister who met Amber during the trial period, has since said that the public’s negative treatment of the actress during the trial was proof of the biases that still exist against women who stand against domestic abuse.

She told The Guardian: “There are still these pervasive myths about the kind of woman who deserves the protection of the law. Battered women have to [come across as] meek and subservient to have our sympathy.

“I have represented women who have put up with this but when they do resist they somehow [are deemed to] lose their right to [compassion]. There’s no doubt that Amber Heard did… resist but that does not make her certifiable.”

How did fans react to the news about Fantastic Beasts?

On Twitter, the actor’s fans said they felt devastated, with some vowing not to watch the next instalments in the series.

One said: “There is NO Fantastic Beasts without Johnny Depp, and I promise I don’t buy or watch any movie with out him.”

Another tweeted: “This is terrible news.”

A third put: “Personally will not be watching Fantastic Beasts three without Johnny Depp.”

