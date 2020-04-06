Coronavirus: Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling offers advice on relieving symptoms after beating COVID-19

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling has offered her fans some advice on relieving the respiratory symptoms of coronavirus after experiencing the bug herself.

On Monday (April 6) afternoon, the celebrated British writer, 54, told her followers on Twitter she was now "completely recovered" from COVID-19 after having it for a couple of weeks.

She said that while she hasn't been tested for the virus, she had "all the symptoms" and was able to recover at home.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Read more: Matthew Wright under fire as he defends sunbathers amid coronavirus lockdown

J.K. also offered some handy advice recommended by her doctor husband, Neil Murray, which she claims "helped a lot".

She had 'all symptoms'

She tweeted: "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital, [which] explains how to relieve respiratory symptoms.

"For [the] last two weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (though [I] haven't been tested) and did this on doc husband's advice.

"I'm fully recovered and [this] technique helped a lot."

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital.

She linked to a YouTube clip of a NHS worker giving advice on relieving some of the virus' respiratory symptoms.

The technique, explained in the video in full, involves a series of deep breaths in, breath holding and intentional coughing with the mouth covered.

In a later tweet, the author thanked her fans for their messages and assured them she was feeling much better.

Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

She wrote: "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors.

Words of kindness

"[It] costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x."

She also offered some kind words of support to one follower who revealed they were terrified as they were currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

It's our job to protect you and we will x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Read more: Top 10 things we can't wait to do when lockdown ends

They told J.K: "I'm so scared to get this. I've been alone for six weeks and only go out for labs and chemo (getting treatment for stage-three cancer). Bless everyone staying home who can and those working front line jobs to keep people supplies and cared for."

The Harry Potter writer replied: "It's our job to protect you and we will x."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.