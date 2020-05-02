J.K. Rowling makes £1 million donation to charity during coronavirus pandemic

J.K. Rowling has amazed her legions of fans by announcing she is donating £1 million to charity.

J.K. Rowling has family who are key workers (Credit: Splash)

The Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author, who is worth an estimated £1.1 billion, shared the good news to her 14.6 million Twitter followers.

Read more: Phillip Schofield baffles fans with 'weird' lockdown video

She shared over a series of tweets: "Today's the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I'm going to be honest and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths today.

"Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world.

"So on this anniversary of a great wizarding victory, I'm thinking of the people who're out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I have 3 key workers in my immediate family, and like all such relatives, I'm torn between pride and anxiety.

J.K. Rowling is a well-known philanthropist (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"As ever in a crisis of this sort, the poorest and most vulnerable are hit hardest, so in honour of the Battle of Hogwarts, I'll be making a donation of £1m, half of which will go to https://crisis.org.uk, who're helping the homeless during the pandemic.

Incredibly worthy causes

"And half of which will go to https://refuge.org.uk, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown."

Read more: Simon Cowell continues to pay staff despite show cancellation

Her generous donation has been met with applause and praise from her followers.

One wrote: "God Bless You. As if you have not done enough already. You inspired my now adult children to be active readers. My gratitude has no limit. Stay well."

Another tweeted: "You never disappoint us with your imagination and with your kind heart."

J.K. Rowling with the cast of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them in 2016 (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

A third posted: "A fantastic gesture. If everyone with wealth followed your example, society could be so much fairer."

And a fourth paid tribute in Harry Potter style with: "Absolutely fantastic. Thank you Rowling, you’re shining your lumos spell so very brightly in a dark and dreary world."

Read more: Victoria Beckham makes u-turn on furloughing staff

Both charities have expressed their delight at her contribution.

"We are overwhelmed"

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, said: “We are overwhelmed to have the support of JK Rowling and we’d like to say a huge thank you for her incredibly generous donation.

"People experiencing homelessness during the outbreak have been hit especially hard.

“The money donated by JK Rowling will go towards our frontline response to the pandemic, helping us to carry on supporting people who are homeless across Great Britain at this very difficult time.

"Together we can protect more people from the worst effects of the outbreak and make sure they are safely housed when it is over.”

J.K. Rowling with the Harry Potter cast in 2011 (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

And Refuge tweeted: “This is wonderful news – and comes at a time when we have seen calls to our already overwhelmed helpline increase by 50% during Covid-19.

"Our huge thanks, JK Rowling – your support will underpin our frontline specialist services and enable us to reach more abused women who need us."

Are you as impressed as we are by J.K. Rowling's generous gift? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.