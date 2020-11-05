Don’t Rock The Boat saw viewers distracted last night when it brought celebrated rower James Cracknell on as a special guest.

At the end of the third episode in the ITV series, which involves 12 celebrity contestants in two teams rowing the length of Britain, hosts AJ Odudu and Freddie Flintoff introduced a significant prize.

Rower James Cracknell featured in last night’s Don’t Rock The Boat (Credit: ITV)

Why was James Cracknell on Don’t Rock The Boat?

The presenters welcomed former Olympic rower James into the camp and revealed he would be helping whichever team won the next land challenge.

James strolled into the camp looking confident in a tight-fitting rowing outfit.

Viewers couldn’t help noticing the Olympian’s bulge (Credit: ITV)

“Wow, that’s a real man,” ex Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas said, appearing to look James up and down.

Adam Thomas called James Cracknell a “real man” (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say watching Don’t Rock The Boat?

A number of viewers at home couldn’t help noticing James’ bulge, joking on social media that he seemed to be “packing”, with others calling his outfit “revealing”.

One viewer said, “Good Lord” alongside an aubergine emoji.

We not gonna talk about that man’s bulge?

Another wrote: “Blimey @jamescracknell is packing, don’t know where to look! #drtb #DontRockTheBoat #itv.”

A third demanded: “We not gonna talk about that man’s bulge? #jamescracknell #dontrocktheboat.”

We not gonna talk about that mans bulge? #jamescracknell #dontrocktheboat — shan (@_batqueen) November 4, 2020

A fourth said with a laughing emoji: “James Cracknell has appeared and Adam Thomas said, ‘That’s a real man’.”

Someone else said, “See you tomorrow night” and used the hashtag #TheCracknellBulge.

James Cracknell will be helping whichever team wins the next land challenge

“#DontRockTheBoat revealing,” said another, adding: “I say… those trousers, no need.”

“Adam looking James up and down,” laughed one viewer.

James Cracknell has appeared & Adam Thomas said "that's a real man" ☺😀 #DontRocktheBoat — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) November 4, 2020

#DontRockTheBoat revealing I say… those trousers no need — s41ntj (@justl0vetv) November 4, 2020

Friction between Craig Charles and Victoria Pendleton

Elsewhere in yesterday’s episode of Don’t Rock The Boat, DJ Craig Charles clashed with Olympian Victoria Pendleton.

He accused her of “toxic” behaviour after she said she didn’t want him to be on their rowing team because he wasn’t as strong a rower as the others.

Adam came to Craig’s defence, as did Tom Watson and Fleur East, arguing that it was more about each of their personal journeys than it was simply winning.

Afterwards, others pointed out that Victoria is highly competitive, given her background as a high-level athlete. She later admitted that she should have spoken to Craig differently, while the latter gave up his place on the boat to take on the land challenge instead.

– Don’t Rock The Boat continues tonight (Thursday, November 5) at 9pm on ITV

